Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., accused government health officials of taking the wrong approach in evaluating COVID-19 vaccines by failing to take into account people’s previous infections.

The Kentucky Republican then suggested there may be a reason for this. Paul, who said members of the state’s vaccine committee did not disclose any royalties they received from vaccine companies, said they would look into that if the GOP takes control of the Senate in November’s midterm elections.

“We’ve been asking you whether anyone on vaccine committees receives royalties from pharmaceutical companies, and you refuse to answer,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told Wednesday during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing. “I asked you the last time and what was your response? We don’t have to tell you. We demanded them through the Freedom of Information Act. And what did you say? We’re not going to tell you. But I’m telling you this, when we take over, we’re going to change the rules and we’re going to have to disclose where you get your royalties from, what companies you get them from, and if anyone on the committee has a conflict of interest. I’m going to learn about it. I promise you.”

Fauci responded that those committees were advisory committees with the CDC and FDA, though Paul kept asking about him.

Paul responded that Fauci himself refused to say which companies gave him royalties or paid royalties to other scientists.

“Those are not my committees,” Fauci reiterated, not addressing Paul’s claim that he was not transparent.

The talk of royalties from pharmaceutical companies stems from Paul’s argument that Fauci and other officials are not following established science because they are ignoring the effects of COVID-19 infections when looking at vaccines. He began his segment by showing Fauci’s 2004 interview in which he said “the best vaccine is to get yourself infected” regarding the flu.

Paul asked Fauci why the same thinking was not reflected in the government’s approach to COVID-19.

“Currently, antibody surveys show that 80 percent of children, about 80 percent of children, have COVID, yet there is no guidance coming from you or anyone in government to take into account their naturally acquired immunity,” the senator said. Death rates from COVID-19 are similar “if not lower than” those of the flu.

“So when we look at this, we’re wondering, you know, why did you seem to really embrace basic immunology in 2004, why did you, or why do you reject it now,” Paul said.

Fauci denied rejecting basic immunology and said he “never denied the importance of post-infection defense”. However, he said the FDA and CDC support the idea that “vaccinating after infection gives an additional incentive.”

The problem is, Paul says, “almost none of your studies from the CDC or from the government include the variable of whether or not you’ve been infected before.”

“If you ignore whether they’re infected, you’re basically ignoring the vaccine,” he added.