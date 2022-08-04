New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said Dr. Anthony Fauci “lied to us” about the origins of the coronavirus on “Jesse Waters Primetime” on Wednesday.

delay Rand Paul: We learned that Dr. Fauci was lying to us. All three scientists agree that this is dangerous research. Two out of three said absolutely The gain-function. said the third Dangerous research And to go before the committee. Dr. Fauci said, “Oh, we’ve reviewed it and experts have looked at it and said it’s no frills.” That is not true either. A committee was formed after 2017 to look into this dangerous research. They never looked at this research at all because they never reviewed it. So no one has reviewed it to say it’s not gain-of-function research. They didn’t review it, period.

Rand Paul’s work-to-work hearing to get answers on the origins of Covid-19

We also learned from scientists today that the committee to review these viruses is secret. We don’t know the names. We do not know that they ever met and we have no records of their meetings. This is the most secret. Congress does not know. So whether the committee is real or not, we are uncertain. We know that they met three times and numbered thousands Profit-of-function research proposals. They met only three times, they reviewed only three projects. So we learned a lot, but I think we reaffirmed that Dr. Fauci was not being honest with us. Yes, the NIH Funded Gain of Function Research. Yes, it is dangerous. Yeah, no one saw this coming. No one has reviewed the research. yes, One million people died. And still there seems to be a significant lack of interest on the part of Democrats.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Watch the full interview here: