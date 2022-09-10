New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. has called a “huge disconnect” between Congress’ priorities and those of their constituents, as billions of taxpayer dollars have gone to foreign aid while little has been spent on life-saving aid to people in their own states. Flood Recovery.

On “The Ingraham Angle,” host Laura Ingraham said that much of the collective platform of Democratic officeholders runs counter to the most pressing issues and crises facing the American people.

Paul appeared to agree, but added that in many cases, Republicans in their own party have passed the law out of their own ears.

“There’s a huge disconnect between people in Washington and people on the ground like in Kentucky. We lost 40 people in the recent flooding in eastern Kentucky. We lost hundreds of homes,” he said, noting that rural areas like Letcher County and further along the KY-15 corridor to Hazard were devastated in July. was

“I was just outside. Not one person said, ‘Can you please send more money to Ukraine?’ He said, ‘We are a rich country and how come we have trouble digging ditches, repairing roads and doing all the basic functions of government?'” Paul continued.

The estimated $50 billion they sent to Kiev compares with Kentucky and much of Appalachia struggling with severe infrastructure problems for decades.

Paul suggested that foreign aid could be better spent on such infrastructure or at home to help Americans struggling with hyperinflation and the energy crisis.

“I’ve never had anyone in Kentucky say, ‘Please send more of our money overseas.’ And yet in Washington, it’s not just the Democrats. You have the Democrats and all the Republican leadership saying, ‘Please send more of our money to Ukraine,’ but I don’t hear that at all at home.”

For his part, Paul progressive former state Rep. is locked in a midterm election battle with Charles Booker, D-Louisville.

The senator said he differs from most lawmakers because he understands that his office’s resources come from the American people, telling Ingraham that he has returned $5 million in taxpayer funds to the U.S. Treasury during his tenure.

“We’re $30 trillion in the hole, and that’s inflation. You’re borrowing more money to buy weapons. That’s also inflation. And that’s why I’m still hearing in Kentucky and around the U.S., ‘My gas costs too much. We can. This year. Won’t go on vacation. Groceries are too expensive…'”

“And they all know instinctively that it’s massive debt, massive debt and massive covid lockdowns and all the mistakes that the Democrats, Biden, the Democrat Congress have imposed on us. And so I think there’s a huge wave. Building. I still think a huge wave. is,” Paul added.