Sports FOOTBALL Ramsey equalized on his debut.
SportsFOOTBALL

Ramsey equalized on his debut.

By printveela editor

-

11
0
Aaron Ramsey scored a minute after coming off the bench to save a 1–1 draw on his debut for the team. Good in their Ligue 1 clash against Toulouse.

The 31-year-old former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder joined the French club on a free transfer earlier this month. He started Sunday’s game as a substitute before replacing Calvin Stengs with 13 minutes left at the Stadio Municipal in Toulouse. And on the same pitch where he scored for Wales in their 3-0 victory over Russia at Euro 2016, Ramsey hit the target again.

Manchester United considering £10m deal for Marko Arnautovic to bolster attack

Read more

After a run-up by Bilal Brahimi, Ramsey latched on to his teammate’s pass before scoring. Prior to Ramsey’s interference, Toulouse were set to win after Thijs Dalling opened the scoring with 20 minutes left.

Marseilles on Sunday, they successfully started in Ligue 1, beating the guests Stade Reims 4-1 to quell reports of discontent in their ranks.

An early own goal by Wut Faes and debut strikes from Nuno Tavares and the signing of Colombian Luis Suarez ensured success in the first game for new coach Igor Tudor, whose early game appearance was met with a chorus of derision from home supporters.

This comes amid media reports of dressing room tensions and poor results in friendly matches ahead of a new campaign for second place in last season’s French Championship*.

Faez kicked out to put the ball into his own net 13 minutes later before defender Tavares, on loan from Arsenal, went halfway up the field before blasting in and scoring a goal with his right foot in stoppage time of the first half. Suárez, formerly on Watford’s list, added two more goals in the last 15 minutes, while another Arsenal-loan Folarin Balogun scored a consolation goal for the away side.

RB Leipzig lost points at the start of their Bundesliga season, drawing 1–1 at Stuttgart despite the fact that he took the lead and missed many chances in the second half.

Leipzig, who lost 5-3 to Bayern Munich last week in the German Super Cup, got off to a brilliant start with the player of the 2021–22 Bundesliga season. Christopher Nkunku, who took the lead in the eighth minute.

They gradually slowed down and Stuttgart found space to attack, with Naouiru Ahamada’s shot from the edge of the penalty area equalizing in the 31st minute, the first goal of a French under-21 team’s career.

Leipzig went ahead after the break, but was left wondering how they failed to score in a one-sided second half.

The Fiver: Sign up and receive our daily football email.

Stuttgart goalkeeper Florian Müller repeatedly denied them, stopping Nkunku’s shot at point-blank range in the 66th minute and sensationally deflecting Willy Orban’s shot from close range five minutes later. Dani Olmo also failed to beat Müller in 73rd as Leipzig scored a total of 27 shots on goal and Stuttgart 11.

moving forward Schalke failed to achieve the return to the Bundesliga they had hoped for when Dominik Drexler was sent off for a reckless foul after a 35-minute 3-1 defeat at Koln.

