Odell Beckham Jr. returned to Sophie Stadium Thursday night, and despite it being the same field where he tore his ACL during the Super Bowl in February, he was all smiles as he hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy before kickoff.

Beckham, who is now a free agent, is wearing a blue hat, white shirt and yellow pants and is holding a mic while repping for the Los Angeles Rams.

Beckham is rehabbing that ACL and he looks to be very healthy as he dances in the end zone with the trophy.

However, Beckham’s NFL dreams did not come true at all. He wants to continue playing in the league, and the Rams are a team that may be interested. In fact, Beckham’s locker is still ready after being traded from Cleveland to Los Angeles last year.

Beckham also half-joked that he was going to join the winner of this matchup between the Rams and Buffalo Bills, two powerhouses expected to make a Super Bowl run.

When healthy, Beckham is one of the most elusive receivers in the game, using his speed and excellent route to create separation and wreak havoc on defenses. But he tore his ACL twice, among other injuries, which kept him sidelined and now without the current team.

With the Rams, Beckham hauled in 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games. He also caught the first touchdown of the Super Bowl and had most of the game before his injury that derailed him.

Beckham seems to be putting all of that behind him and enjoying the moment, which reminds him of the fact that he will forever be a Super Bowl champion.