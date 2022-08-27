New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Los Angeles Rams will discipline Aaron Donald and other players involved in Thursday’s training camp clash with the Cincinnati Bengals. According to ESPN.

Donald was caught on camera violently swinging a Bengals helmet during the melee.

The team said any discipline would stay at home.

Practice was clearly heated from the start, with a few scrums taking place Bengals tackle Loell Collins reportedly and Rams defensive end Leonard Floyd.

A few plays later a real scrum ensued.

“I see guys swinging, and some guys have helmets on, some don’t, there’s a scrum, you never know what’s going to happen,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said. “My biggest concern is unnecessary injuries to people we count on. Whether it’s for our team or another team. I care about these guys, especially when you start throwing punches with gear. I’ve been enough of a meathead. I’ve done some stupid things in my past.

Rams head coach Sean MCVAY reacts to the training camp clash with the Bengals

“I know how unstable and how fragile it is when you hit it wrong and you break your arm and it affects a guy’s good chance, or God forbid someone hits him in the head with the helmet off. I don’t. I don’t know what emotions I’m going through there. It’s all about falling apart. I am happy and my understanding is good for everyone.”

The NFL does not discipline players during training camp, leaving any punishments during practice to teams.

Joint practice was called early after a big fight. The two teams will meet in the pre-season match on Saturday.