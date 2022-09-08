New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford Feeling “strong” heading into his second season with the team after undergoing an offseason procedure to manage soreness in his right elbow.

Stafford told reporters Sunday “There are no limits” to his throwing arm. Before the Rams’ season opener with the Super Bowl against the Buffalo Bills.

“I’m good. I’m ready to go. There are no limits … I feel great, I’m ready to play,” he said in a press conference. “Can always get better. Can always try to feel like I’m 21 again. I’ll keep trying. But no, I feel really good. I feel like I can make every throw.”

The defending Super Bowl Champion Rams are up against the Bills

According to NFL Network, Stafford completed six months of rehabilitation after undergoing a non-surgical procedure and a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection.

Sources also told ESPN Stafford is better now than he was at this time last year.

Stafford played in every game during the 2021 season, finishing with 4,886 passing yards and tied his career high for touchdown passes with 41. He’s also been sacked just 30 times — his lowest total in at least 16 games since the 2013 season.

During the Rams’ 30-23 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl, Stafford was 26-40 with 283 passing yards, three touchdown passes and two interceptions.

But despite concerns about his elbow, Stafford said he’s ready for the season.

“[I’m] Glad to be there and doing it. You know, it’s fun to prepare for it. There’s no doubt about it — training camp, getting to know everybody, coming together as a team — but there’s nothing like going out there and playing against another opponent.”

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.