If Odell Beckham Jr. hadn’t torn his ACL in the Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Rams would have had an insane performance en route to the title.

Beckham, a former New York Giant, was signed to the Rams through the remainder of the 2021 season after the Cleveland Browns released him, and boy was he a huge pickup.

The Rams replaced him with Allen Robinson in the offseason, but Beckham is still welcome in Southern California.

In fact, the Rams left the free agent a locker complete with his nameplate at their training facility in Thousand Oaks. According to the Athletic.

The Rams took Beckham off the waiver wire after tensions between Beckham (well, his dad) and the Browns, and he fit right in.

SEAN MCVAY WANTS ‘GREAT TEAMMATE’ ODDELL BECKHAM JR. Back with the Rams

In eight regular-season games with LA, Beckham caught 27 balls — five of them touchdowns — for 305 yards, but he did that in the playoffs.

In his first three playoff games, he had 19 receptions for 236 yards (113 of them in the NFC Championship) and two touchdowns.

He also caught the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI but tore his ACL in the second quarter of the game. It’s the same ACL he tore during the 2020 season.

Beckham’s playing status in 2022 is certainly up in the air, but he recently proved he can return as a legitimate force from such an injury a year ago.