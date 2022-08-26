New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Some bad blood is still simmering from Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

The two teams clashed in a joint practice during Thursday’s training camp, and cameras caught defensive tackle Aaron Donald swinging his helmet in violent fashion.

However, Rams head coach Sean McVay was happy no one was injured.

“I see guys swinging, some guys wear helmets, some don’t, there’s a scrum, you never know what’s going to happen,” McVay said. “My biggest concern is unnecessary injuries to people we count on. Whether it’s for our team or another team. I care about these guys, especially when you start throwing punches with gear. I’ve been enough of a meathead. I’ve done some stupid things in my past.

“I know how unstable and how fragile it is when you hit it wrong and you can break your arm and it affects a guy’s chance, or God forbid someone hits him in the head with his helmet off. I don’t. I don’t know what emotions I’m going through there. Happy and my understanding is good for everyone.”

Reports said McVay was visibly upset during the altercation, but he insisted he was just trying to “remove the risk of injury.”

However, in the same breath, he understands that once the smoke clears, the fire starts as teammates support each other.

“These are guys standing up for each other. What’s the right way to handle this? If you know the answer, I’d love to hear your perspective,” he said. “I always support our players, they’re going to support each other. I’m not interested in diving too deep into how it started or what went into it.”

He’s not interested in “pointing fingers” and finding the root cause of the fight, saying it’s “a little blip an hour from now on the radar for our guys.”

The teams will play each other in a preseason game on Saturday.