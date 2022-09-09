closer
The defending champions are retaining their leaders.

The Los Angeles Rams announced Thursday that they have extended the contracts of head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead, just hours before they open the NFL season.

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay and Cooper Kupp (10) are on stage after winning the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals at Sophie Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

(John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

“As an organization, we constantly strive to improve ourselves every day. This requires selflessness, dedication and great leadership,” Rams owner Stan Kroenke said in a statement.

“Sean and Les embody this mentality. They have been key to many of our successes through wins and losses. They epitomize the ‘we are not’ mantra that pervades the entire organization. Their extensions are well deserved. We look forward to many more exciting seasons like Sean and Les at the Sophie Stadium within the organization and continue to play meaningful roles throughout the community.”

After making the playoffs three times from 2017 to 2020, including a Super Bowl appearance in 2019, the Rams went the extra mile to acquire Matthew Stafford, making them a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay holds the Lombardi Trophy after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI at Sophie Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13, 2022.

(Keith Birmingham/Media News Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

That, along with the mid-season acquisitions of Von Miller and Odell Beckham, Jr., paid off enormously.

Snead isn’t afraid to unload draft picks to immediately improve the Rams. They haven’t had a first-round pick since 2016 in Jared Goff. But the picks he placed panned.

Los Angeles Rams 2022-2023 NFL Schedule

He has produced five All-Pro players since 2012, the most in the NFL. These include three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald and defending Super Bowl MVP and Triple Crown winner Cooper Kupp.

Loaded with talent, McVay has a 55-26 record in his five seasons with LA and is 7-3 in the postseason.

Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates with general manager Les Snead after Super Bowl LVI on February 13, 2022 at Sophie Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Los Angeles Rams’ Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates with general manager Les Snead after Super Bowl LVI on February 13, 2022 at Sophie Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.
(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Rams begin their quest against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night.