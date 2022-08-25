New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A massive brawl broke out Thursday afternoon at a joint practice between last year’s Super Bowl teams — the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals — and All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald found himself in the middle.

The practice was clearly heated from the start, with some scrums taking place Bengals tackle Loell Collins reportedly and Rams defensive end Leonard Floyd.

All hell broke loose in the third fight. Donald is seen on video rummaging around two Bengals helmets before pulling them out of the pile.

Coaches are usually present at these joint practices, but coaches don’t want to see players struggle and get hurt.

It was the first time the teams had met since the Rams beat the Bengals for the Vince Lombardi Trophy at Sophy Stadium in Los Angeles, and things were clearly heated.

Donald, an eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time Defensive Player of the Year, will face discipline for his actions based on past discipline for players who wear helmets during concussions. As NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero pointed out, “Clubs — not the NFL — are responsible for monitoring players’ conduct at practice, including at joint practices,” meaning discipline can only come from the Rams.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been suspended indefinitely by the NFL after a 2019 regular-season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after removing quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and striking Rudolph in the head.

NFL official says Myles Garrett’s indefinite suspension ‘was an easy decision’

Although the latest fight took place during a training camp practice, the severity of the incident was not as serious.

The Rams defeated the Bengals 23-20 in the Super Bowl on February 13.

Donald collected two sacks on quarterback Joe Burrow in that contest and had the final pressure with 43 seconds left to seal the Rams’ victory.