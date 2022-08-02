New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Aaron Donald is one of the most feared defensive linemen in the NFL and practicing with him has been more painful than previously thought.

Donald lined up against one of the team’s rookies at Los Angeles Rams practice on Saturday. Donald put his right arm around undrafted rookie Elijah Garcia’s neck and shuffled to the side before swimming around him.

Rice defensive lineman Garcia got a crash course in how difficult it is to be an offensive lineman trying to block Donald. Even if The Donald moves at half the speed, having a 6-foot-1, 280-pound NFL superstar’s arm around your neck is no fun.

Donald added a Super Bowl ring to his impressive resume as the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. He eased fears of retirement after the win, signing a contract extension with Los Angeles that made the seven-time All-Pro the highest-paid man.

According to the NFL Network, Donald received a collection of $40 million. He is set to receive $65 million guaranteed over the next two seasons and $95 million through 2024.

Since joining the Rams in 2014, Donald has played in at least 16 games in seven of the eight years he’s been playing. He won the Defensive Player of the Year award three times and was named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2014. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his eight pro seasons.

He has 84 tackles and 12.5 sacks in 2021.