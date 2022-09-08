New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Aaron Donald won three Defensive Player of the Year awards and was named to the Pro Bowl eight times with seven All-Pro selections.

He is legitimately in the conversation for the best defensive football player of all time. But there wasn’t one thing won until February: a Super Bowl ring.

Donald has reportedly considered retirement with the ring if that happens. After doing that, he was satisfied with being on top.

NFL Network reported Donald’s agent sent a letter The Los Angeles Rams informed the team of his decision to retire.

The letter was also sent to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, but the team never sent it to the league.

Head coach Sean McVay never believed Donald would actually retire. So the Rams decided to discuss more dollars with Donald.

The defensive tackle was at peace with his decision, but when initial conversations about a raise went well, it forced him to second-guess.



The two sides negotiated a new contract several times over the next few days and eventually reached an agreement that would give Donald a $40 million raise without extending it for another year.

The new contract will pay Donald $95 million over the next three seasons.

Donald could have walked off into the sunset on top of the world — instead, he’ll find himself bullied by the Buffalo Bills’ offensive line, sacking quarterback Josh Allen at least once in Thursday’s NFL season opener and aiming to adorn another with a second Super Bowl ring.

The Rams open against the Bills on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET at Sophie Stadium in Inglewood, California.