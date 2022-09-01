New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald appeared to play down his helmet-swinging incident at a joint practice in an interview Wednesday as the Super Bowl champion prepares for another season.

Donald was part of a heated argument last week when the Cincinnati Bengals were in town. Donald was seen swinging an opponent’s helmet.

“It’s just practice. It’s football,” Donald said in a podcast interview with the “AP Pro Football Podcast.” “I don’t really want to talk about anything negative and talk about what happened in practice. My main focus is Buffalo.”

Donald replied, “Yeah,” when asked if everything was fine between his teammates and Rams coach Sean McVay.

The defensive tackle was making the media rounds Wednesday and was inundated with questions about the practice incident. Pro Football Talk Donald’s appearance on CBS Sports Radio’s “The Zach Gelb Show” highlighted a moment in which a PR representative interrupted questions when pressed about it.

“It’s just a practice. Obviously, people got on the phones and stuff like that. But I don’t sit around and talk about negative things that happened in practice. My main focus is Buffalo,” Donald said before practice questions. fell

Donald was an All-Pro in seven of his eight seasons in the NFL and was the Defensive Player of the Year three times. Last season he had 12.5 sacks and a career-high 84 total tackles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.