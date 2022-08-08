New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Aaron Donald is one of the most feared players in NFL history and he has had an amazing career with the Los Angeles Rams so far.

Donald, fresh off a Super Bowl title and already with three Defensive Player of the Year awards, returned to training camp late last month. He was seen putting his arm around rookie defensive lineman Elijah Garcia’s neck in an unusual drill. Donald explained in an episode of “I’m Athlete” that he was studying technique and that Garcia “had to pay his dues”.

Andrew Whitworth, a recently retired NFL offensive lineman, knows Donald well because he played with him for six years and tried to keep him under control when he was with the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Sunday, at the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors’ 50th anniversary celebration at Sophie Stadium in Los Angeles, Whitworth explained to Fox News Digital that going up against the future Hall of Famer in practice isn’t fun.

“He’s just a human wrecking ball. I think it’s no different than in games, maybe worse in practice because you’re against each other every day and he knows every play, he knows every play,” Whitworth said. “Most days, he ruins practice. That’s the bottom line. It’s not a lot of fun for anybody who’s out there with him.”

Whitworth is set to receive the Visionary Award at the event.

“I think my goal and ambition for the last five years is just to be a part of L.A., to involve myself in the community and find a way to make people’s lives better,” he said.

The 40-year-old former offensive lineman not only capped off his season with a Super Bowl ring but also took home the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.