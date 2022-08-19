Rally in support of author Salman Rushdie gathered hundreds of supporters in New York

Friends and fellow authors spoke out on behalf of Salman Rushdie during a Friday rally on the steps of the New York Public Library’s main branch, a week after he was attacked on stage in western New York State and hospitalized with stab wounds.

Rushdie’s condition improved and, according to his literary agent, he was taken off the ventilator.

Jeffrey Eugenides, Tina Brown, and Kiran Desai were among those who shared wishes for a full recovery, shared stories of Rushdie as an inspiration and advocate for free speech, and read excerpts from his books, essays, and speeches, including satanic versesa 1988 novel that was condemned by some Muslims as blasphemous.

Rushdie spent years on the run after Iranian Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a 1989 decree, a fatwa, calling for his death, but for the past two decades he has traveled freely.

“Champion of words and writers”

The one-hour stand with Salman collection was presented in part by the library, Rushdie’s Penguin Random House, and the literary and advocacy organization PEN America.

Hundreds of people attended, many of whom were affiliated with PEN, of which Rushdie, 75, is a former president.

The “Stand with Salman” event was held a week after author Salman Rushdie was attacked during a lecture in West New York. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

“He was a constant and tireless defender of the word and of writers under attack for the alleged crime of their work,” said the day’s first speaker, PEN CEO Suzanne Nossel.

“Today we will honor Salman for what he lived through, but more importantly, for what he spawned – the stories, characters, metaphors and images he gave to the world.”

There were no new words from Rushdie at the rally, but Nossel said the author was aware of the event and even suggested something to read.

Rushdie’s son Zafar Rushdie, who was with his father, tweeted that “it was great to see the crowd gathered” outside the library.

Standing for Salman came a day after a judge in Mayville, New York, denied bail to 24-year-old Hadi Matar, who pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault.

Other readers attending the event included writer and journalist Gay Talese, writer and former PEN President Andrew Solomon, and poet, lawyer and activist Reginald Duane Betts.

“The World We Lived In”

Actor Aasif Mandvi reads an excerpt from Rushdie’s upcoming novel: City of Victorywhich Rushdie completed before the attack and includes the passage “I myself am now nothing. All that’s left is the city of words. Words are the only winners.”

NYPD officers stand guard as people gather at the steps of the New York Public Library to show support for Salman Rushdie on Friday. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Eugenides, whose novels were awarded the Pulitzer Prize. Middlesex, recalled a trip to London in the early 1980s. Eugenides was 20 and Rushdie’s breakthrough novel midnight children was recently published. He knew Rushdie lived there and decided he wanted to meet him. It was many years ago satanic verses was published, and Eugenides found his name and address in the phone book.

“I took the subway to his house. As it turned out, Salman was not at home, he was in Italy, vacationing,” said Eugenides, who was met by Rushdie’s then-mother-in-law and then left a note. for the author.

“That was the world we lived in,” Eugenides added.