Raising crops by young farmers in Manitoba brings hope for the future

When Anastasia Fyk graduated from high school and left her family’s farm, she never thought she would live there again.

But after eight years abroad, concerns about climate change have driven her back to western Manitoba and her family’s land northwest of Dauphine to find a more sustainable way to produce food.

“I’m working on getting back to the way we used to farm, but with new technology,” said the 33-year-old.

According to Statistics Canada, she is part of a growing number of young people in Manitoba involved in farming.

Data from recently published 2021 agricultural census says that in Manitoba the highest share of farmers under the age of 35 in Canada – 11.5% of Manitoba’s farmers are in this age range compared to a national average of 8.6%.

This is more than in 2016, when Manitoba also had the highest proportion of young operators at 10.8%.

The Fyk family grows buckwheat, wheat, oats and rapeseed.

She practices permaculture, a method of growing food that aims to match natural processes to maintain soil health.

The environmental impact of industrial monocropping worried Fick, but she also saw potential solutions in changing the way people grow food.

“We could sequester a lot more carbon by doing things like permaculture… instead of farming every year,” she said.

“We still bleed farmers”

Recent statistics showing a rise in youth farming in Manitoba are encouraging, Fick said, but the sector still faces many challenges that are forcing more and more people out of business.

“I think it’s amazing that Manitoba does have the most young farmers, but at the same time, we still have farmers who are bleeding. There are hardly enough farmers, especially young farmers, to fill the gap.”

Anastasia Fick decided to take over her family’s farm northwest of Dauphine, Maine due to concerns about climate change and a desire to provide care for the land. (Filed)

There were 34,780 farmers in Manitoba. in 1991 – First year Statistics Canada collected comparable data in their agricultural census. Since then, that number has declined with each census period, falling to 19,465 in 2021.

The number of farmers under 35 in Manitoba fell to 1,965 in 2011, then rose to 2,175 in 2016 and then back to 2,230 in the latest census.

Despite an increase in the number of young farmers, the average age of farmers in Manitoba continues to rise, from 53 in 2016 to 54 in 2021.

Statistics Canada also reports an increase in the proportion of women running farms in Manitoba, from 23.8% in 2016 to 26.5% in 2021.

“I think it’s a very good idea and not just, ‘OK…the son will take over the farm,’” said Colin Penner, a professor of farm management at the University of Manitoba.

“It’s not necessarily related to gender anymore.”

These are hopeful signs in difficult times for Manitoba farmers, who last summer endured a harrowing drought and grasshopper infestation, followed by an extended wet spring that delayed planting.

“This year the planting was unlike anything I have ever seen, and I think it is unlike anything my father has ever seen, and he…has been farming for a lot decades,” said Jamal Abas, 30.

He and his family run 190 cattle on a farm near Hodgson in the Interlake region of Manitoba, where they also grow wheat, canola and oats.

In addition to being a full-time farmer, Abas is in law school, he says, but farming will always be a way of life for him.

“It’s a real feeling to operate your cultivator on a piece of land that your grandfather, great-grandfather and great-grandfather, your great-uncles and great-aunts cleared with axes and horse-drawn plows,” he said.

“Of course there is a sense of pride in it.”

“I was much happier”

Jake Eyre also comes from a long family of farmers spanning over seven generations in the United Kingdom before his family immigrated to Canada in 2002.

The 25-year-old left his family’s farm near Minto in southwestern Manitoba to attend university in Winnipeg. He had no intention of returning to business.

Jake Eyre, 25, left his family’s farm near Minto, Maine to attend university in Winnipeg, but found himself drawn back to business. (Jake Eyre/Facebook)

“I worked in the city and dreamed of a farm all the time,” he said.

“I realized that I was much happier at home, on the farm, and this is what I could do. And that gave me a sense of accomplishment.”

Interest in this sector seems to have increased, as evidenced by the number of students that Penner sees in his class.

“Our classes have been nearly full for the last few years, which has been a lot of fun,” he said.

But these young farmers face challenges.

Many families have sold their farms during difficult economic times over the past few decades, and Fick says most young people in farming are either taking over family operations or running small-scale, direct-to-consumer farming.

“I would say that for anyone who wants to go into farming as a first-generation farmer, it’s really not an easy task,” she said.

“There are a lot of obstacles when it comes to the ground, when it comes to technique. It is very expensive. And for someone who has never been involved in agriculture, this is a huge risk.”

But she felt a responsibility to return, partly out of concern about what would happen to her family’s land if she didn’t accept it.

“Otherwise it will end up in hands that I’m not sure will take care of the land,” she said.

“I know that if I don’t do it, I’m not sure if anyone else will.”