New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

After heavy rain and flooding recedes from Georgia, the Southeast will continue to be the focus of rain and isolated storms today.

The possibility of several inches of rain and scattered storms will affect plans for Labor Day from the Gulf Coast states to the Northeast.

The threat of wet weather also moves back into parts of the Mid-Atlantic as well as the Ohio and Tennessee River basins.

Catastrophic floods in Georgia, cars submerged after heavy rains

Another day of record temperatures continues to warm the West.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Some relief is expected in the region at least till Wednesday.