After heavy rain and flooding recedes from Georgia, the Southeast will continue to be the focus of rain and isolated storms today.
The possibility of several inches of rain and scattered storms will affect plans for Labor Day from the Gulf Coast states to the Northeast.
The threat of wet weather also moves back into parts of the Mid-Atlantic as well as the Ohio and Tennessee River basins.
Total rainfall is expected in the Northeast this week.
Rain is expected across much of the eastern United States this Labor Day.
Another day of record temperatures continues to warm the West.
High temperatures are expected to persist in the western United States
Some relief is expected in the region at least till Wednesday.
