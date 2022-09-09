Raiders or Aces? Mark Davies angry at being forced to choose: ‘It doesn’t make sense’ | opinion

It’s an impossible choice, a thrill and frustration for Mark Davis to make.

First thrill: As the Las Vegas Aces reach the WNBA Finals, the Davis family team will compete for a championship for the first time in nearly 20 years. Now for the upset: After Game 1 of the finals between the Aces and Connecticut Sun in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon, Davis’ Raiders open the NFL season in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

“I’m like a single parent with two kids that I love so much, and that determines which child you want to see,” Davis told USA TODAY Sports.

A longtime fan of women’s basketball — another thing he inherited from his father, Al-Davis — he bought the Aces in early 2021 because he believes the players and the league deserve more visibility and subsequent financial rewards. He’s doing his part — see Becky Hammon’s seven-figure contract — but only as an employer.

So, while he’s happy to see both of his teams playing this time of year, he doesn’t understand the wisdom of pitting the WNBA against the behemoth that is the NFL, just as the league is finally making strides in attracting casual fans. Both of the NFL’s afternoon windows overlap with Game 1 of the W Finals.

Play to Win $25K: USA Today NFL Survivor Pool

“It doesn’t make sense. It doesn’t make sense,” Davis said.

Especially since the WNBA won’t be trying to make the case as big — too big — worthy of a media rights deal any time soon.

NFL Power Rankings:Which teams look like Super Bowl 57 contenders entering Week 1 of the 2022 season?

Sign up for our NFL newsletter:All the NFL news you need to know delivered to you!

The excuse long given as to why women’s sports don’t get the huge media contracts that men’s sports do is that they attract smaller audiences. But in the last few years when ratings haven’t considered women’s sports as an afterthought, They draw.

Putting the WNBA in direct competition with the NFL, especially in its first full day of games, runs counter to that.

“‘We don’t have eyebrows. How in the hell do you get eyebrows when you’re going against opening day of the National Football League?” Davis asked. “That part is tough.”

ESPN and league executives certainly won’t be happy to hear Davis’ criticism. But he hasn’t spent much time around the NFL or his dad making his other team part of a charity project.

“We have the greatest athletes in the world doing what they do,” Davis said. “We need people to invest in the game. … If we invest in a product, it will return to us in multiples.

Look no further than Aces.

In his second season as Aces owner, Davis is building a state-of-the-art practice facility for the team in a complex it shares with the Raiders. The building should open next spring. He lured Hammon back from the NBA to the W and Making her the league’s first coach to earn more than $1 million in a season.

He signed a max, two-year deal for A’Jay Wilson, who won his second MVP award in three years, and extended extensions for Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and Dierica Hamby.

The team responded with a season of superlatives. The Aces finished the regular season with a franchise-record 26 wins, and their win over Seattle in the regular-season finale — a game Davis attended in the Raiders’ first preseason game — gave them the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

They set a franchise record with a 90.4 scoring average, became only the third team in WNBA history to surpass the 90-point mark, and were second in the league with 343 3-pointers.

Individually, Hammon won Coach of the Year honors, Young was named Most Improved and Plum finished third behind Wilson and Breanna Stewart in MVP voting. Wilson, Plum and Young were All-Star starters, and Hamby was a reserve.

Gray, meanwhile, used his All-Star snub to run one of the best postseasons in any league. She averaged 24 points on 62.6% shooting in the playoffs, and her 31 points and 10 assists in Game 4 against the Storm on Tuesday was the first 30-10 game in WNBA playoff history.

The only other player who matched Gray’s playoff stats? Larry Bird and Chris Paul. Not bad company.

“That’s why you do these things to win titles. It’s just a win, baby,” Davis said, borrowing his father’s trademark line.

“It’s just winning — on and off the court, that’s the important thing.”

So about Sunday’s decision…

With the Aces hosting Game 1, Davis knows his family and friends will be in abundance at the game. But the game in Los Angeles was the Raiders’ first with new coach Josh McDaniels, as well as Davante Adams, Las Vegas’ big offseason pickup, and Davis decided to be there for it.

If there is a Game 4 of the WNBA Finals on Sept. 18, he will skip the Raiders’ home opener and head to Connecticut.

“I’ll definitely be in the Aces game at that point because it’s going to be a deciding game,” Davis said. “If it’s a deciding game, I’ll definitely be there whether the Aces win it all or not. In fact (Game 1) at home, it made this decision a little easier. But it is not easy.

“It was definitely a tough decision because I want to make it clear: Aces is not a hobby,” he said. “This is the real deal for me.”

He hoped it would come to everyone soon, so he wasn’t forced to choose between his teams again.

Follow USA TODAY sports columnist Nancy Armor on Twitter @nrramour.