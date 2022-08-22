New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Las Vegas Raiders team owner Mark Davis on Sunday responded to UFC President Dana White’s story about almost executing a plan to bring Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to Sin City.

White said during a special ESPN broadcast of UFC 278 with Gronkowski’s family that former head coach Jon Gruden didn’t approve of the plan and the whole deal fell through. Brady was a free agent at the time, deciding where he would play next, and Gronkowski was “retired.”

Davis responded in an interview Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“I heard [White’s comments]. What was that – two or three years ago or something? I don’t know, man. Talk to Dana. I remember Tom Brady going to Tampa Bay. That’s basically what I remember. I don’t understand. Dana has stories. I love Dana. He was a great, great promoter. Why does this bother me? I’m busy watching [the Raiders beat Miami 15-13] And a basketball game,” Davis told the newspaper.

Brady was rumored to have drawn interest from the Raiders and New Orleans Saints when he was a free agent, but ended up joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Raiders have Derek Carr as their starting quarterback and the Saints have Drew Brees, who is about to play his final season.

“I worked together to get that deal done for Brady and Gronk to come to the Raiders. And it was almost a done deal. At the last minute, Gruden blew up the deal and said he didn’t want it. [Brady],” White said. “And all hell broke loose, man. It’s crazy and Brady is already looking at houses and hasn’t even been told Gronk is coming. So Las Vegas would have had Brady and Gronk the same year the Bucks won the Super Bowl, except Gruden blew the deal.”

Gronkowski said he’s glad it didn’t work out and was happy to be traded from the New England Patriots to the Buccaneers and come out of retirement. The Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in 2020. Gruden resigned from the Raiders in 2011 after leaked emails alleged the coach used homophobic and misogynistic language.

The Miami Dolphins also plan to keep Brady and Saints coach Sean Payton. The NFL found that Dolphins team owner Stephen Ross had “unauthorized communications” with Brady and Payton.

The Boston Globe and Pro Football Talk reported earlier this year that the master plan was to make Brady a high-level team executive when he left the Buccaneers in February and retained his contract rights from Tampa Bay, and then lured him out of retirement. According to reports, the team also has plans to replace Payton as their head coach when he steps down from the Saints.

However, the plan was shut down when Brian Flores opened his lawsuit against the Dolphins on the same day as Brady’s announcement. Brady will return in March.