Several USFL players were signed by NFL teams after the recently completed USFL season and Las Vegas Raiders Head coach Josh McDaniels, who signed two players this week, has been impressed with what he’s seen from the league.

The Raiders signed the Houston Gamblers Wide receiver Isaiah Zuber Ike Brown, who led the USFL in receiving touchdowns, and New Orleans Breakers cornerback Ike Brown and McDaniels called it an “advantage” to be active on the field this year.

“I think a lot of guys are working hard because they want to play in the NFL and achieve their dream of creating a career for themselves,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Thursday.

“When you look at that league it’s played a lot of good football.”

According to the USFL’s website, nine of its players have signed with NFL teams.

Zuber played three seasons at Kansas State before finishing his college career at Mississippi State. He signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2020, totaling two receptions for 29 yards and two rushing attempts for 21 yards in four games.

