New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tom Morello, lead guitarist of a Los Angeles rock band Rage Against the Machinne, A security guard accidentally stopped a chasing fan who stormed the stage during a Toronto concert on Saturday night.

As Morello and the band played their last song, “Killing in the Name,” a fan in a red shirt jumped on stage. The video was posted online.

In the video, a security guard can be seen chasing the fan, but when the fan jumps down and tries to escape back into the crowd, Morellon accidentally falls off the stage. Other security guards caught the fan before he could escape.

Lead singer Jack De La Rocha, sitting in a chair with a leg injury at an earlier show, noticed the mishap and yelled, “Hold on! Hold on!” The band stops the song when he shouts.

Kid Rock fans trash North Dakota stage after concert canceled due to weather conditions

Morello quickly gets back up and throws his arms in the air toward the crowd, who give the guitarist a raucous cheer, according to video footage.

Morello didn’t seem hurt as the band resumed the song to end the show.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Earlier this month, the band hit the stage for the first time in 11 years and The verdict of the Supreme Court was outraged Roe v. Decision to cancel the wad.

During a July 9 show at the Alpine Valley Music Theater in Wisconsin, the band played several titles on a screen on stage. Blowing up the High Court The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported at the time, with a headline alluding to the court’s dismissal.