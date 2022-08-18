New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rafael Nadal’s tune-up ahead of the US Open did not go as planned.

Borna Coric, ranked 152 in the ATP rankings, defeated Nadal 7-6 (9), 4-6, 6-3 at the Western & Southern Open, handing a shock defeat to the record holder of 22 Grand Slam titles. Nadal has not played a match since an abdominal tear forced him out of the Wimbledon semifinals in July.

Coric lost to Marin Cilic in the first round of the ATP Masters 1000 Canada and in the quarterfinals against Alex Molkan at the Hamburg European Open.

Nadal showed no lingering effects of the injury. He hit 121 mph on one serve. He admitted that he needed to serve better ahead of the final Grand Slam tournament of the year.

“Obviously I didn’t play my best match,” he told reporters at his post-match press conference via ATPTour.com.[It is] Something can happen. Historically this tournament has been difficult for me. So coming back from a tough time, [it is] It’s easy to accept and it’s easy to congratulate Borna, he played well.”

He said that there is a need to practice more and move on from the defeat.

“You lose, you move on. I know the way. The main thing for me is to stay healthy. It’s been a tough injury to manage, to be honest. The last month and a half has not been easy because the tear on the abdomen, you never know when it’s going to happen. [you are] 100% on the subject, so it affects a little in terms of not [being] Absolutely if you can try your best on every serve.”

The US Open starts on August 29 and runs until September 11.

Nadal has won the tournament four times – the last coming in 2019.