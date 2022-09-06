New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rafael Nadal won two Grand Slam titles this year, despite overcoming injuries, following him Fourth round loss at the US Open On Monday night, the Spanish tennis star seemed to hint that she might take some time off to better prepare herself.

Nadal’s 22-match winning streak at Grand Slam tournaments ended with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 loss to American Francis Tiafoe. After the match, Nadal praised his opponent For being a “better” player.

“The difference is simple, I played a bad match and he played a good match. In the end, that’s it.”

“I haven’t been able to hold a high level of tennis for a long time,” Nadal continued. “I wasn’t fast enough in my movement. He was able to take the ball too early, so I couldn’t push him back. Tennis is a sport of position a lot of times. Otherwise, you need to be very quick and very young. I’m not in that moment anymore.”

“Well done to him, he’s better than me.”

Nadal indicated that he might take some time to analyze his game.

“I have to go back,” Nadal said. “I have to fix my life, I don’t know when it will happen… I will try to be mentally ready… I will be there when I feel ready to compete again. .”

Nadal refused to attribute his recent injuries to his loss on Monday night, citing the Australian Open and French Open as “unexpected” victories, as well as his lack of “perfect preparation” ahead of those tournaments.

“We can’t make excuses. We have to be good enough [of a] Criticize with me. That is the only way to improve. This is the only way I understand you can find solutions.

“Honestly, I practiced well the week before. But after the competition started, my level went down. That is true. For some reason I don’t know, many things have psychological problems. Last two months. Maybe, but never mind. Eventually, we went to the fourth round of the US Open and I faced a better player than myself. That’s why I have a plane back home.”

Nick Kyrgios Sunday’s no. 1 seed and eliminated defending champion Daniil Medvedev, doing so. First US Open Not since 2000 have the top two seeded men reached the quarterfinals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.