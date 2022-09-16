New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

After becoming a 20-time Grand Slam champion, Rafael Nadal bid a classy farewell to one of his fiercest rivals on Thursday. Roger Federer shook the tennis world With news of his retirement.

The announcement was not surprising Federer’s recent status on the ATP Tour, but it was a day Nadal wished “never came.”

“Dear Roger, my friend and rival,” Nadal began in his open letter to Federer.

“I wish this day would never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It’s been a pleasure to share with you all these years, but also an honor and a privilege, to have spent so many wonderful moments on the court.”

Roger Federer’s retirement draws reaction on social media: ‘You changed the game’

of Federer Dominance in sport Matched by only a few, including Nadal. On the ATP Tour, the Spaniard is 24-16, but Federer has 103 career titles ahead of Nadal with 92.

“In the future we will have many more moments to share together, many more things to do together, we know that,” added Nadal. “For now, I wish you happiness with your wife, Mirka, your children, your family, and enjoy what lies ahead. I’ll see you in London.”

For years, questions have been raised about Federer’s retirement as injuries hampered his game. He did not play any pro events in 2022 and only competed in 19 matches from 2020-2021. His last tournament title came in 2019 at the Swiss Indoors in Basel.

“As many of you know, I’ve had challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries over the last three years. I’ve worked hard to get back into full competitive shape. But I know my body’s capabilities and limitations and its message. It’s too late. I’m 41 years old. I’m 1500 in 24 years. “I have played more matches than I have ever played. Tennis has treated me more generously than I could have ever dreamed, and now I must recognize when the time has come to end my competitive life,” Federer wrote in a lengthy statement.

“It’s a bittersweet decision, because I’ll miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there’s a lot to celebrate. I feel like one of the luckiest people on earth. I’ve been gifted with a special talent. Play tennis and I’ve done it at an unexpected level for longer than I ever imagined.”

Federer will no longer compete in any tour events or Grand Slams. His final tournament will be at the Laver Cup starting next Friday.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.