Radio stations shut down Arcade Fire music after frontman’s sexual harassment allegations

WARNING. This article contains material about sexual assault and may refer to those who have been sexually assaulted or know someone who has been sexually assaulted.

Several radio stations in North America began removing the Arcade Fire discography from their lineups after recent allegations about sexual harassment committed against the frontman of the Canadian band Win Butler.

This is stated in a message published on Saturday in the music news outlet. Pitchfork , four people brought charges against Butler. CBC News was unable to independently verify these claims. They have not been proven in court.

The allegations reported by Pitchfork range from unwanted text messages and photos of a sexual nature to violent touching. People told Pitchfork that the alleged interactions were inappropriate due to the age difference and uneven power dynamics, and they felt they couldn’t say no to Butler.

In a statement, Butler denied the allegations and said all meetings were consensual and he never touched the woman against her will.

By Tuesday, several radio stations, including CBC Music, had made the decision to remove the Arcade Fire tracks. The band’s world tour, which kicked off Tuesday in Dublin, is going as planned so far.

Ian March, program director for Toronto-based music station Indie88, said on Tuesday that the station had decided to shut down Arcade Fire music over the weekend. (Simon Dingley/CBC)

Radio stations start to pull tracks

“I can confirm that we made a quick decision over the weekend to drop the band’s music. We haven’t had a serious internal conversation yet about the immutability of this decision,” said Ian March, program director for Indie88, a music station based in Toronto.

Chuck Thompson, CBC’s head of public relations, says CBC Music will follow suit.

“In light of the recent allegations against Win Butler, CBC Music will put Arcade Fire music on hold until we know more about the situation,” Thompson said.

CBC News has contacted Corus Entertainment but has yet to receive an official response.

Bill Childs, a radio personality in St. Paul, Minnesota, said he monitors US radio stations that also play the band’s music. Since the allegations came to light, he says at least six stations that routinely play the band’s music dropped the songs around Tuesday.

“I’m always curious how radio stations react when their main artists get into controversy with accusations of any kind,” Childs told CBC News.

Arcade Fire performing at the 2022 Juno Awards in Toronto. (CARAS/iPhoto)

He says some radio stations continue to play the band’s songs very late at night, but suspects they have yet to reprogram their playlist.

World tour going according to plan

Arcade Fire’s world tour kicks off Tuesday in Dublin, with North American shows ending in December in Montreal. As of Tuesday evening, none of these shows have been canceled or rescheduled. Canadian singer-songwriter Feist will open for the band.

Kate McCreesh, a longtime fan of the band for over 19 years, said she and her husband had tickets to the Tuesday show in Dublin but decided to skip it despite losing over $260.

Kate McCreesh and her husband at the Arcade Fire concert in Edinburgh in September 2011. (Courtesy of Kate MC Krish)

“I just… can’t go out and have fun knowing what the charges are,” she said.

“I know that every story has two sides, but I prefer to believe.”