Radio host John Derringer and Q107 ‘split up’ amid misconduct investigation

Toronto radio station Q107 reports that host John Derringer, who was on hiatus after parent company Corus Entertainment launched a misconduct investigation earlier this year, is leaving his show. Derringer in the morning.

The rock station released a statement on Twitter detailing the changes, saying that Derringer and Q107 have “agreed to part ways, effective today.”

It went on to say that “an independent investigation initiated by Corus is ongoing.”

Derringer first went on hiatus after Jennifer Valentine, a well-known TV presenter who worked there, filed allegations of verbal abuse and gender discrimination.

Valentina first came forward with the allegations in May when she posted a widely shared video on Facebook condemning the way she was treated by her former employer and colleagues.

She did not name specific colleagues in the video, but in a subsequent email, the CBC confirmed that Q107, Corus, and Derringer were the subjects of the video.

Valentina wrote that she came forward because she “didn’t want to [her] voice to be more silent.

“There are still double standards and they need to change,” she continued. “When one woman is treated with disrespect in the workplace, it affects all of us. The overwhelming response from women with similar backgrounds confirms the need for equality.”

Valentina worked as a co-host with Derringer, who hosted Q107 for 22 years. Corus began his investigation three days after Valentina’s video was released and released a statement saying he “brokered in conversations with her” and “waiting to determine next steps.” It also states that “litigation is underway with the Canadian Commission on Human Rights.”

Following Valentine’s video, a number of other Toronto radio personalities filed similar complaints against Derringer, including former colleagues Jackie Delaney and Maureen Holloway.

In a statement on Tuesday, Q107 revealed that a new show is planned for the near future.