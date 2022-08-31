New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rachel Bilson sat down with Chace Crawford during an episode of her “Broad Ideas” podcast, where she recounted a time when rumors swirled that the two were dating.

Both actors dominated the television world in the early 2000s playing Bilson Summer Roberts in “The O.C.” And Crawford plays Nate Archibald on “Gossip Girl.”

“OC” aired from 2003 to 2007, before “Gossip Girl” from 2007 to 2012. When you play characters in two of the biggest teen dramas of the time (which are still being watched and re-watched ,) the cast members are bound to cross paths.

On the Aug. 29 episode of Bilson’s podcast, she hosted Crawford, where they talked about their day together and the rumors that started circulating after they were spotted together.

“Someone saw us talking and the press went, ‘Oh, did Rachel and Chase hook up?’ Billson recalled to Crawford. “My publicist came to me and I told her that because I was taking a break from my serious relationship at the time, she had to kill the story.”

The story that went out was not what the actress thought, she was good friends with “Gossip Girl” star.

“They printed it, but there was a quote from my publicist saying it was completely fictional, and I was like, ‘Wait, this is so mean. I don’t want to do that with Chase!’ Billson said.

Apparently, the story didn’t affect Crawford one bit because during the podcast, he stated that he didn’t even know there were even rumors about the two’s false relationship in the first place.

“You look so good. I didn’t even realize it all went down,” Crawford said. “I’m thrilled if they think we’re dating!”

Although the two never became an item, Bilson admitted to having a crush on the actor at one point. She particularly remembers a night with friends at the Boom Boom Room in New York City.

“We’re quietly fighting for Chaise’s attention. We’re definitely competing for you,” she said.

Crawford also remembers the night…more specifically, the food.

“We’re upstairs where they have great cheeseburgers,” he added. “It was a great night, and we all had a blast. New York City was a lot of fun back then.”

All rumors aside.. Bilson had a romance with actor Bill Hader They officially graced the Golden Globes red carpet in January 2020, but reports of their split surfaced in July. Prior to this, she was in a ten-year relationship with “Jumper” costar Hayden Christensen, which ended in 2017.