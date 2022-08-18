New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

R. Kelly He hid an ugly side of his life as he rose from poverty in Chicago to pop music stardom, a prosecutor told jurors in the singer’s trial Wednesday on charges of luring girls for sex and rigging a 2008 child pornography case.

Kelly’s lead attorney pleaded with jurors during her opening statement not to accept her prosecution in the federal trial in Chicago. She described the client as “a monster.”

Going into the 1990s, most of the world knew Kelly only through his hit songs, including the chart-topping inspirational anthem “I Believe I Can Fly,” said Assistant US Attorney Jason Julian. But “Kelly has another side … a hidden side, a dark side,” he added. “This trial is about Kelly’s hidden side.”

Kelly, 55, faces multiple charges including luring minors for sex, creating child pornography and rigging in his 2008 child pornography trial.

Kelly, who has denied any wrongdoing, has been dogged by decades of complaints and accusations about his sexual conduct. Scrutiny intensified after the #MeToo era and the 2019 six-part documentary “Surviving R. Kelly,” which detailed allegations of sexual harassment involving women and teenage girls.

Defense attorney Jennifer Bonjean Kelly told jurors Due to intellectual challenges, partly due to illiteracy, he had to rely on others as his career took off and was sometimes misled by those in his circle of peers.

“Mr Kelly could be a victim too,” she said.

A conviction in Chicago The decades could be added to the 30-year prison sentence he already received from a New York federal judge on charges that he used his fame to sexually harass other young fans.

Sitting at the defense table as the prosecutor spoke, Kelly nodding occasionally, Julian described how Kelly manipulated and controlled the girls — even hitting them if they didn’t obey strict rules like calling him “Daddy.”

Julian Kelly tried to convey to jurors the scale of the alleged abuse, saying he had “repeatedly” had sex with girls just 14, 15 and 16 years old — “multiple girls, hundreds of times.”

He told jurors there were at least three videos in evidence Kelly is having sex with underage girls.

“We’re not going to play child pornography for hours and make you watch it,” the prosecutor explained, adding that they would watch excerpts. He said: “The videos are hard to watch. But it’s important to watch to understand what happened.”

Later on Wednesday, prosecutors entered into video evidence at the center Kelly’s 2008 trial But nothing played out for the jurors before court closed for the day. Prosecutors argued in the video that Kelly had sex with a girl as young as 14 when he was in his 30s.

Kelly shook his head as his attorney told jurors he wasn’t seeking special treatment — just a fair trial.

“When the government wants to paint him as a monster … you remember we’re talking about a man,” Bonjean said.

She said jurors should not succumb to what she called a “mob justice climate” around Kelly, referring to “Surviving R. Kelly” and the years Strict social media accounts of his.

“Mr. Kelly is imperfectly true,” she said. “On his journey from poverty to stardom, he stumbles along the way.” However, she said she was confident jurors would not find him guilty.

After jurors acquitted Kelly in his state trial in 2008, some explained that they felt they had no choice because the girl would not testify. The woman, now 37, who is referred to in court filings as “Minor 1,” will be the government’s main witness. During the trial, she is referred to in court by the single nickname “Jane”.

The first witnesses to testify were a psychologist, a music executive and A Former Chicago police detective Video of Miner 1 was first obtained in the early 2000s. The detective was expected to resume his testimony Thursday morning. During Wednesday’s testimony, prosecutors played a minute about “I Believe I Can Fly” as they tried to establish how popular Kelly was in the ’90s going into the 2000s.

Whether Kelly threatened and paid Minor 1 will be a central focus of the trial. It was the basis of one of the charges against Kelly, a charge of conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Kelly also faces four counts of soliciting minors for sex — each based on the allegations of four other defendants. They are also expected to testify.

Two of Kelly’s colleagues, Derrell McDavid and Milton Brown, are co-defendants. McDavid is accused of helping Kelly solve a 2008 investigation in which Brown was charged with receiving child pornography. Like Kelly, they have denied wrongdoing.

On Tuesday, the jury handed down the death sentence Prosecutors and defense attorneys argued near the end of the trial about whether the government was improperly trying to keep some black juror candidates off the jury. Kelly is black.

Half of the 12 impaneled jurors were identified as black by the judge, prosecutor and defense attorneys. There are also five alternatives.