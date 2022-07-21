New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The investigation of R. Kelly’s The manager launched allegations Tuesday that he forced the cancellation of a 2018 screening of “Surviving R. Kelly,” a documentary about the singer’s sexual assault on women and girls, by making a live-shooter threat call to a packed New York theater.

Donnell Russell is on trial for allegedly making the phone call Newhouse Madison Square On December 4, 2018, telling staff that someone had a gun in a crowded theater and was going to “shoot up” the event required the building to be evacuated.

Assistant US Attorney Laura Pomerantz told jurors that Russell “knew his words would ruin the event.”

R. returned to Chicago for a federal sex crime trial. Kelly

“The defendant wanted to keep the women quiet,” Pomerantz said in Manhattan federal court. She claims Russell was motivated by a desire to protect Kelly’s career.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Kelly, who was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking in 2021, was sentenced last month. 30 years imprisonment.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Defense attorney Michael Freedman told jurors that a review of the evidence would exonerate Russell.

Adrian Krasnicki, the man who received the call at the New York theater, testified in court. Krasnicki also worked at the venue. He pointed out that he received a threatening phone call within an hour of a call from a man claiming to be part of Kelly’s legal team.

The caller said the “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary infringes on the R&B singer’s copyright on his name and doesn’t want it to be shown. Krasnicki described the caller as someone with a low, professional-sounding voice. He testified that the caller said very seriously and very bluntly, “Somebody’s got a gun, they’re going to shoot the place up.”

Krasnicki stated during cross-examination that he believed the caller had a Brooklyn accent, which he recognized because he was from the area. He said the caller sounded like he was outside when he made the threats.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.