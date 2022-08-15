R. Kelly will face a new trial in Chicago federal court on charges of rigging a 2008 state trial.

Jury selection begins Monday at R. Kelly’s federal trial in his hometown of Chicago, where the R&B singer faces charges that he rigged his 2008 statewide child pornography trial by threatening and bribing a girl he allegedly filmed having sex with whom when he was about 30 and she was no more than 14.

The jury acquitted Kelly of all charges in that 2008 trial, some later explaining that they had no choice because the girl did not testify. The woman, now in her 30s and only referred to in documents as “Juvenile 1,” will be the government’s lead witness in an upcoming federal trial.

Kelly, 55, appeared in Chicago federal court on Monday when a New York federal judge had already been sentenced by a New York federal judge to 30 years in prison for a 2021 conviction on charges that he used his fame to sexually abuse other young fans.

Kelly, who has broken out of poverty on the south side of Chicago to become a star singer, songwriter and producer, will face multiple charges in federal court. They include four counts of sexual abuse of minors, one for four other accusers. They also have to testify.

The Chicago conviction could add decades to Kelly’s New York conviction, which he is appealing. With the New York sentence alone, Kelly will be about 80 years old before she becomes eligible for parole.

Kelly’s 2 partners are also on trial

Two of Kelly’s associates, Darrell McDavid and Milton Brown, are co-defendants in the Chicago trial.

McDavid is accused of helping Kelly solve a 2008 lawsuit, and Brown is accused of obtaining child pornography. Like Kelly, they also denied any wrongdoing.

Two government cases are also still pending. One of these is a multi-count sexual assault case brought by the Cook County District Court in Chicago. Another extortion case in Minnesota. Test dates have not been set for either.

Underage 1 is expected to testify that the video showed her having sex with Kelly. The tape was at the center of a month-long 2008 trial and was played by the jury nearly every day.

Minor 1 first met Kelly in the late 1990s while she was in high school. She joined Kelly’s Chicago recording studio with her aunt, a professional singer who worked with Kelly. Shortly thereafter, Minor 1 told her parents that Kelly would be her godfather.

Prosecutors say Kelly later threatened and tried to pay off Minor 1 and her parents to keep them from testifying at her 2008 trial. None of them did.

The dual liability rules prohibit prosecution of someone for the same crimes of which they were previously acquitted.

This does not apply to the Chicago federal trial because prosecutors allege various crimes involving juvenile 1, including obstruction of justice.