R. Kelly to stand trial in Chicago after conviction in New York

R. Kelly, a convicted sex offender and disgraced singer, is back on trial.

Jury selection begins Monday for the federal trial of the 55-year-old in Chicago.

Kelly is charged with 13 counts, including creating and obtaining child pornography, engaging minors in illegal sexual activities and obstruction of justice.

Kelly’s obstruction of justice charge stems from a 2008 child pornography case in which he was acquitted. The jury found Kelly not guilty of all charges, which depended on the fact that the alleged victim did not testify.

Federal prosecutors say Kelly and his accomplices threatened witnesses and their families and paid them before the previous trial.

Now the alleged victim in the 2008 case must testify.

Kelly is not the only defendant and he will be tried along with his former manager Darrell McDavid and his former employee Milton Brown. All three defendants pleaded not guilty.

Kelly has already been convicted in a federal trial in New York.

In June, a federal judge in Brooklyn sentenced Kelly to 30 years in prison. Last September, a jury found him guilty of nine counts of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Eight of those counts showed that Kelly violated the Mann Act, a federal law that prohibits people from transporting others across state lines for the purpose of prostitution.

Federal prosecutors were able to prove that Kelly ran a criminal enterprise whose purpose was to lure women, boys and girls for his own sexual gratification.

Part of the allegations involved Kelly’s marriage to the late singer Aaliyah, who was 15 when Kelly was 27. Kelly was convicted of bribing an official to give Aaliyah a fake ID.

Several alleged victims of Kelly’s sexual abuse have shared their stories in the Lifetime documentary series. Survivor R. Kellywhich debuted in 2019 and helped bring more legal attention to the allegations.

Kelly also faces state charges in Illinois and Minnesota.

Kelly, who also faced several lawsuitsalso handles state criminal charges in Illinois and Minnesota.

Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual assault in Cook County, Illinois in February 2019. There are four alleged victims in this case, three of them minors.

In May 2019, Kelly was charged with 11 more felony charges of sexual assault and sexual assault by the Cook County Attorney’s Office.

Then, in August 2019, Kelly was charged with two felony charges of prostitution and harassment in Hennepin County, Minnesota.

Minnesota’s allegations stem from a 2001 incident following one of Kelly’s publicity appearances in Minneapolis.

After a teenage girl allegedly asked Kelly autograph, the singer provided his autographed phone number. The girl was allegedly told to go to his hotel after she called the number.

Prosecutors said she was offered $200 to dance naked for him. According to prosecutors, Kelly had sexual contact with a teenage girl, and she took off his clothes.

No trial date has yet been set for any of these cases, the report said. CBS Minnesota.

Kelly’s federal convictions, lawsuits, and state criminal charges don’t cover all the charges he’s faced since the 1990s. A more detailed history can be found here.