R. Kelly’s A manager was convicted Friday of making a phone threat of gunfire at a crowded Manhattan theater where the singer was preparing to show a documentary about his sexual abuse of women and girls.

The jury convicted Donnell Russell of threatening physical harm by interstate communication, but it acquitted him of the conspiracy count. The sentence was pronounced on November 21.

Russell and his attorney declined comment as they left the courtroom.

The December 2018 premiere of the documentary featured a live panel discussion on the inclusion of more women in the documentary. A phone threat about a man with a gun prompted an emergency call to the police, who ordered the evacuation of the prime minister, forcing him to cancel.

Although R. Kelly did not commit suicide, he was placed on a suicide watch at the jail, the lawyer said

In closing arguments, Assistant US Attorney Laura Pomerantz told jurors that the evidence of Russell’s guilt was overwhelming.

She said phone records proved the call to the small theater came from Russell’s Chicago home after spending the day trying to stop Lifetime.Survived R. Kelly“The series will not be screened. The effort involved nine calls to the theater and threats to sue, the prosecutor said.

She said a co-conspirator at the Russell movie theater was notified by text that the police were on their way to the venue. He then asked me to delete the text. She never did.

The jury rejected the conspiracy charge, Judge Paul G. Gardeff said in a note shortly after. Before the verdict is announced Some jurors did not believe there was proof that the alleged co-conspirator knew of Russell’s plan to threaten violence.

Pomerantz said Russell was motivated by a desire to continue earning income from Kelly’s lucrative career. Grammy-winnerMultiplatinum-selling songwriter.

Kelly, that’s who He was sentenced to 30 years in prison Last month, he was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking last year.

Defense attorney Michael Freeman argued in his closing that there was insufficient evidence to prove guilt.

“He threatened to go and get money from R. Kelly? Where’s the evidence of that?” Freeman asked. “Where’s the proof? Where’s the proof?”

He predicted that prosecutors would continue to mention Kelly’s name in their arguments.

“The case is not about R. Kelly,” Freeman said.

In its closing argument, the government played a recording Call the police Designed by Adrian Krasnicki, who worked at the 25th Street venue. Krasnicki testified during a weeklong trial that a deep-voiced man who sounded “like a thug” warned that “someone had a gun, and they were going to shoot the place up.”

Krasnicki said she received a threatening call within the hour from a man claiming to be a part of it Kelly’s legal team Called and told that the documentary was infringing Kelly’s copyright on his name and should not be shown. Prosecutors said Russell also made the call.