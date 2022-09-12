R. Kelly is a predator using fame to abuse minors, the prosecutor argues in closing argument.

R. Kelly is a sexual predator who has used his notoriety to abuse minors, the prosecutor said Monday during the final debate in the child pornography trial and R&B star’s trial.

Addressing the jury in a courtroom in Kelly’s hometown of Chicago, Elizabeth Pozolo quoted one of Kelly’s accusers, who was the government’s chief witness in the month-long trial.

Referring to the accuser under the pseudonym “Jane”, Pozolo said that Kelly “took advantage of Jane’s youth. He insulted her repeatedly. He performed degrading acts on her for his painful pleasure.”

She said Kelly and two of his co-defendants helped recover the child pornography video and hid the evidence until Kelly’s 2008 trial, in which he was acquitted.

She said they acted to cover up the fact that “R. Kelly…R&B superstar…actually a sexual predator.”

“This secret was worth $1 million”

Pozolo detailed clips of the video jurors saw, which she said show Kelly insulting Jane when she calls him “daddy” and refers to herself as a 14-year-old. She said that Kelly could be seen approaching the camera to set it up. Jane testified in court that she was a teenager in the video.

“This violence is forever memorialized,” Pozolo told jurors, raising her voice. “Who is doing this? Who is using a 14 year old to make a video like this? This man. Robert Kelly”.

Before Kelly’s 2008 trial, Pozolo said, Kelly and his colleagues struggled to recover the missing sex tapes from a collection he often carried with him in a large duffel bag. Pozolo said additional tapes exposing Kelly as a sex abuser could undermine his career and land him in more legal trouble, so he was willing to pay six- and seven-figure sums to get them back.

“A secret that would ruin Kelly forever if it got out,” she said. “So yeah, that secret was worth $1 million.”

Derrell McDavid enters the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago as opening statements were scheduled to begin at R. Kelly’s trial on August 17, 2022. McDavid is accused of helping Kelly fix his 2008 lawsuit. He denied wrongdoing. (Ashley Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Before the defense rested late Friday night, Kelly’s co-defendant and former business manager Darrell McDavid testified that he believed Kelly when he denied child abuse and then said he had doubts about Kelly’s credibility during the trial. which started last month.

Kelly and McDavid are accused of rigging Kelly’s 2008 state child pornography trial by threatening witnesses and hiding video evidence.

Kelly already faces 30 years in prison

Jane did not testify in 2008, and the jury cited this as the reason they could not convict Kelly at the time. The current trial is, in a sense, a repeat of that trial. This time, Jane revealed that she was the girl in this video and that Kelly had sexually abused her hundreds of times since she was 14 years old.

Kelly and McDavid are also charged with possession of child pornography. Another defendant, Kelly’s colleague Milton Brown, is charged with obtaining child pornography.

McDavid was the only one who testified on his own behalf.

Kelly, 55, already faces 30 years in prison following a separate federal trial in New York in June.

Known for his hit I believe I can fly and for sexy songs like Impact and grindingKelly sold millions of albums even after allegations of sexual harassment began circulating in the 1990s. Widespread outrage arose following the #MeToo reckoning and the 2019 documentary series. Survivor R. Kelly.