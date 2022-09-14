R. Kelly found guilty of multiple counts of child pornography, acquitted of fixing child pornography trial in 2008.

A federal jury on Wednesday found R. Kelly guilty of multiple charges of possession of child pornography in his hometown of Chicago, dealing another legal blow to the singer who was once one of the world’s biggest R&B stars.

Kelly, 55, was found guilty of three counts of child pornography and three counts of child abuse.

But the jury acquitted him of the fourth count of possession of pornography and conspiracy to obstruct justice, which in 2008 charged him with rigging a state trial for child pornography.

Two of his co-defendants were found not guilty on all charges.

The jurors, who deliberated for 11 hours over two days, wrote the judge several questions on Wednesday, at least one of which indicated they were struggling with some of the legal complexities of the case.

One of them asked if they were to find Kelly both lured and coerced minors, or that he either seduced or coerced them. Over the objections of Kelly’s lawyer, the judge said they only needed to find one.

At trial, prosecutors sought to portray Kelly as a master manipulator who used his fame and fortune to lure star-stuck fans, some of whom were underage, into sexual assault and then throw them out.

The jury acquitted co-defendant Darrell McDavid, Kelly’s longtime business manager, who was accused of conspiring with Kelly to frame a 2008 trial. Milton Brown, who worked with Kelly for many years, was acquitted on charges of obtaining child pornography.

Kelly has already been convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking in New York and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

In Chicago, a conviction of just one count of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, while obtaining child pornography carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years. Judges may order that defendants previously convicted in separate cases serve a new sentence simultaneously or only after the first term has been served in full. Federal prisoners must serve at least 85 percent of their sentence.

Final Arguments

During Tuesday’s closing debate, Kelly’s attorney Jennifer Bonjean compared the government’s witness and evidence to a cockroach and his case to a bowl of soup.

If a cockroach falls into the soup, she says, “You can’t just pull the cockroach out and eat the rest of the soup. You throw away all the soup,” Bonjean told the jury.

“Too many cockroaches,” she said of the prosecution’s case.

The three defendants called only a handful of witnesses in four days. McDavid, who has been in the dock for three days, may have dashed Kelly’s hopes of an acquittal by saying he now doubts Kelly’s veracity when he denied insulting anyone after hearing the testimony of the superstar’s accusers.

In her final rebuttal, prosecutor Ginnis Appenteng cited testimony that Kelly’s inner circle became increasingly focused on doing what Kelly wanted as his fame grew in the mid-1990s.

“And ladies and gentlemen, R. Kelly wanted to have sex with young girls,” she said.

Four of Kelly’s accusers testified. Some wept as they described the abuse, but otherwise spoke calmly and confidently. The fifth accuser did not testify.

Sitting nearby in a suit and mask, Kelly often averted his eyes and looked down as his accusers spoke.

The legal troubles for Kelly, who rose from poverty in Chicago’s South Side to become a Grammy-winning superstar, are not over yet. Two more trials are pending; one in Minnesota and another in state court in Chicago.

Kelly famous for his hit I believe I can fly and for sexy songs like Impact and grinding, millions of albums were sold even after allegations of abuse began to circulate in the 1990s. Widespread outrage arose following the #MeToo reckoning and the 2019 documentary series. Survivor R. Kelly.