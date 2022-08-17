R. Kelly Federal Trial Over Singer’s ‘Hidden Side’, Prosecutors Say

R. Kelly’s federal trial on charges that he rigged his state child pornography trial in 2008 and seduced underage girls for sex touches on the R&B singer’s “hidden side,” the prosecutor told jurors Wednesday.

Assistant US Attorney Jason Julien said during an opening statement that much of the world knew Kelly from his hit song. I believe I can fly. It was Kelly’s “public side,” he said, noting that Kelly also had a dark, hidden side. “This trial is about Kelly’s hidden side.”

In her opening statement, Kelly’s attorney pleaded with the jury to disagree that she said the prosecution was portraying her client as a monster.

“When the government wants to make him look like a monster… you remember we’re talking about a man,” said Jennifer Bonjean, Kelly’s chief attorney.

Bonjean also warned jurors not to succumb to what she called the “mafia justice atmosphere” that surrounded Kelly, referring to the six-part documentary. Survivor R. Kellyand years of scathing comments about him on social media.

“It is true that Mr. Kelly is not perfect,” she said. “On his journey from poverty to fame, he stumbled along the way.” But she said she was confident the jury would eventually find him not guilty.

Kelly is charged in federal court in his hometown of Chicago with seducing minors for sex, producing child pornography and falsifying a 2008 child pornography trial in which he was acquitted.

Some members of the jury watched at least part of the documentary

Julien was keen to give jurors an idea of ​​the extent of Kelly’s alleged exploitation, saying he “repeatedly” had sex with girls as young as 14, 15 and 16 – “several girls, hundreds of times.”

Both the prosecution and Kelly’s legal team told the judge earlier this week that they would like to talk to the jury for about an hour about the types of evidence they can expect to see and hear. The evidentiary stage of the federal trial is expected to last about a month.

WATCH | R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison: R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison Disgraced R&B star R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Several of his victims spoke of the abuse at the hearings and how it affected their lives.

Lawyers for Kelly’s two defendants will also address jurors before the government starts calling witnesses later Wednesday. Prosecutors did not say whom they would call first.

The jury was chosen Tuesday night as prosecutors and defense attorneys argued near the end of the trial about whether the government was wrongfully trying to keep some blacks out of the jury. Kelly is black.

About half of the 12 jurors selected were identified by the judge, prosecutor, and defense attorneys as black.

Some of the selected jurors watched at least part of the six-part documentary series. Survivor R. Kellyabout allegations of sexual assault against the Grammy Award-winning singer.

Viewing this was not an automatic disqualification if a potential juror could reassure U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber that he could still be impartial.

Behavior during the 2008 case at the center of the new trial

The focus of the lawsuit will be whether Kelly threatened and paid the girl he allegedly had sex with when he was in his 30s and she was no more than 14. This allegation underlies another charge against Kelly: conspiracy. obstruct justice.

A jury in a 2008 child pornography case acquitted Kelly, and some later explained that they had no choice because the girl did not testify. The woman, now in her 30s and only referred to in court documents as “Juvenile 1,” will be the government’s star witness. Prosecutors said she would be referred to in court under the pseudonym “Jane”.

Kelly, 55, had already been sentenced by a New York federal court to 30 years in prison for his 2021 conviction on charges that he used his fame to sexually abuse young fans.

Kelly, who has broken out of poverty on the south side of Chicago to become a star singer-songwriter and producer, will be in his 80s before he is eligible for parole based on a New York City conviction he is appealing.

Kelly faces four charges of sexually abusing minors, one for four other accusers. They are also expected to testify at the trial in Chicago.

Milton Brown enters the Dirksen federal courthouse in Chicago as opening statements at R. Kelly’s federal trial began on Wednesday morning. Brown is one of two of Kelly’s associates who are being tried as co-defendants. (Ashley Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times/Associated Press)

Two of Kelly’s associates, Darrell McDavid and Milton Brown, are co-defendants in the Chicago trial. McDavid is accused of helping Kelly solve a 2008 lawsuit, and Brown is accused of obtaining child pornography. Like Kelly, they also denied wrongdoing.

A tape in which Kelly allegedly raped Juvenile 1 was at the center of a month-long 2008 trial and was played by the jury nearly every day. She was expected to testify about this during this trial.

Prosecutors say Kelly threatened and tried to pay Juvenile 1 and her parents not to testify in 2008. None of them did.