R. Kelly convicted of child pornography

CHICAGO. A federal jury on Wednesday found R. Kelly guilty of multiple charges of child pornography and sexual assault in his hometown of Chicago, dealing yet another legal blow to the singer who used to be one of the world’s biggest R&B stars.

Kelly, 55, was found guilty of three counts of child pornography and three counts of child abuse.

But the jury acquitted him of the fourth count of pornography, as well as conspiracy to obstruct justice, accusing him of orchestrating a state child pornography trial in 2008. accusations.

Two of his co-defendants were found not guilty on all charges.

On Wednesday, jurors wrote several questions to the judge, at least one of which indicated that members of the jury were struggling with some of the legal complexities of the case.

One of them asked if they were to find Kelly both lured and coerced minors, or that he either seduced or coerced them. Over the objections of Kelly’s lawyer, the judge said they only needed to find one.

At trial, prosecutors sought to portray Kelly as a master manipulator who used his fame and fortune to trick star-stuck fans, some of whom were underage, into sexual abuse and then throw them out.

According to witnesses, Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, was desperate to recover the child pornographic videos he had filmed and carried around in his gym bag. They said he offered up to $1 million to restore the missing videos before the trial in 2008, knowing they would put him in legal jeopardy. The plot to cover up his abuse lasted from 2000 to 2020, prosecutors said.

Kelly associates Durrell McDavid and Milton Brown were co-defendants at the Chicago trial. The jury acquitted McDavid, Kelly’s longtime business manager, who was accused of conspiring with Kelly to frame a 2008 trial. Brown, who had worked with Kelly for many years, was acquitted of charges of obtaining child pornography.

Kelly faced 13 points. A conviction on just one count of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, while obtaining child pornography carries a mandatory minimum of five years. Judges may order that defendants previously convicted in separate cases serve a new sentence simultaneously or only after the first term has been served in full. Federal prisoners must serve at least 85% of their sentence.

During Tuesday’s closing debate, Kelly’s attorney Jennifer Bonjean compared the government’s witness and evidence to a cockroach and his case to a bowl of soup.

If a cockroach falls into the soup, she says, “You can’t just pull the cockroach out and eat the rest of the soup. You throw away all the soup,” the jury said.

“Too many cockroaches,” she said of the prosecution’s case.

The three defendants called only a handful of witnesses in four days. Co-defendant McDavid, who has been in the dock for three days, may have dashed Kelly’s hopes of an acquittal by saying he now doubts Kelly’s veracity when he denied insulting anyone after hearing the testimony of the superstar’s accusers.

In her final rebuttal, prosecutor Ginnis Apenteng cited evidence that Kelly’s inner circle became increasingly focused on doing what Kelly wanted as his fame grew in the mid-1990s.

“And ladies and gentlemen, R. Kelly wanted to have sex with young girls,” she said.

Four of Kelly’s accusers testified, all using aliases or first names: Jane, Nia, Pauline, and Tracey. Some wept as they described the abuse, but otherwise spoke calmly and confidently. The fifth accuser, Brittany, did not testify.

Sitting nearby in a suit and mask, Kelly often averted his eyes and looked down as his accusers spoke.

The court was regularly attended by several dozen devoted admirers of Kelly. On at least one occasion during the break, several people gave Kelly a heart gesture. He smiled back.

Jane, 37, was a key government witness and played a pivotal role in accusing Kelly of using threats and bribes to force her to lie to a grand jury prior to his 2008 trial and to ensure that she and her parents would not testify.

The only video in which state prosecutors say Kelly abuses a girl around 14 years old was the focus of this lawsuit.

In testimony for two days in late August, Jane paused, tugged on her necklace and wiped her eyes with a napkin when she first said publicly that the girl in the video was 14 and the man Kelly, who was about 30.

Some jurors at the 2008 trial said they had to acquit Kelly because the girl in the video did not testify. In a federal trial in Chicago, Jane said she lied to a state grand jury in 2002 when she said it wasn’t her in the video, stating that part of the reason she lied was because she cared about Kelly and didn’t want to annoy him. in trouble.

Jane told jurors that she was 15 years old when they first had sexual intercourse. When asked how many times they had sex before she turned 18, she quietly replied, “Countless times. … Hundreds.”

Jane, who belonged to a teenage singing group, first met Kelly in the late 1990s while she was in high school. She visited Kelly’s recording studio in Chicago with her aunt, a professional singer. Shortly after this meeting, Jane told her parents that Kelly would be her godfather.

Jane testified that when her parents confronted Kelly in the early 2000s, he fell to his knees and begged for their forgiveness. She said she begged her parents not to take action against Kelly because she loved him.

Defense lawyers suggested that the desire for money and fame led some government witnesses to accuse Kelly, and they accused several people of trying to blackmail him. They also suggested that at least one of his accusers was 17 — the age of consent in Illinois — when Kelly began stalking her for sex.

Bonjean pleaded with the jury to disagree that the prosecution portrayed her client as a “monster”, saying that Kelly was forced to rely on others due to intellectual issues and that he was occasionally led astray.

“Mr. Kelly can be a victim too,” she said in her opening remarks.

Prosecutors showed jurors clips from three videos that Jane said featured her. Court officials set up opaque screens around the jurors to prevent journalists and viewers from seeing the video or the jury’s reaction.

But the sound was heard. In one video, a girl can be heard repeatedly calling a man “dad”. At some point, she asks: “Daddy, do you still love me?” The man gives her sexually explicit instructions.

Prosecutors said Kelly filmed the video, which was also evidence in a 2008 trial, in a log cabin-style room at his North Chicago home around 1998.

Another accuser, Pauline, said Jane introduced her to Kelly when they were 14-year-old classmates in high school in 1998. Later that year, at Kelly’s home in Chicago, Pauline described her shock when she said it was the first time she had seen Kelly and Jane naked. . She said that Kelly told her that everyone has secrets. “This is our secret,” she said.

Pauline told the jury that she still loved Kelly. But, as a 37-year-old mom, she said she now has a different point of view.

“If someone has done something to my children,” she said, “I will kill them. Dot”.