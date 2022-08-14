New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Having previously committed sex trafficking and racketeering and received a 30 years sentence, Singer R. Kelly will face another jury in Chicago on Monday.

Kelly is facing Federal obstruction of justice He was accused of threatening and threatening a witness in 2008 Child pornography The trial, which ended in an acquittal.

Kelly, 55, who is serving time in a New York prison, is accused of making a video of himself in 2008 when he was 30 and had sex with a girl as young as 14.

In the original investigation, it was alleged that the victim, described as “Minor 1,” was threatened and paid by Kelly to ensure she did not testify.

The testimony of the woman, now in her 30s, is crucial. The charges against Kelly also include four counts of soliciting minors for sex — one count each against four other defendants. All are ready to testify.

Prosecutors say Kelly shot the “Minor 1” video in the log cabin-themed living room of his North Side Chicago home between 1998 and 2000 when he was 13 years old. In it, the girl is heard calling the man “Daddy”. Federal prosecutors say she and Kelly had sex hundreds of times over the years at his homes, recording studios and on tour buses.

Double jeopardy prevents anyone from prosecuting them for the same crimes for which they were previously acquitted, as prosecutors charge them with various crimes related to “Minor 1,” including the 2008 obstruction of justice. investigation

The alleged victim is said to have met Kelly in the 1990s while attending junior high.

If convicted, Kelly could face decades more Present sentence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.