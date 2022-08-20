Sports FOOTBALL Quiz time Test your knowledge of a bad start... SportsFOOTBALL Quiz time Test your knowledge of a bad start to the season By printveela editor - August 20, 2022 8 0 - Advertisment - Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp one.Manchester United are bottom of the table after two defeats at the start of the season. What happened to United at the start of the 1930/31 season? They won every game until the last day of the season, when they lost 1-0 and were not the first to be undefeated. They lost 12 games in a row They drew every game until Christmas They lost their first five games but rallied and won the league. Show 2.Which club went 17 games without a win at the start of the Premier League season? Swindon Town CRC Derby County Sheffield United Show 3.Darwin Nunes was sent off on his home debut for Liverpool last week. What other player was also sent off on his home debut for Liverpool in the Premier League? Stephen Gerrard Jamie Carragher Joe Cole Daniel Agger Show four.Which club lost their first three Premier League matches last season but won their first two this season? Tottenham Arsenal Wolves Newcastle Show 5.Which Premier League club lost their first seven games of the season but stayed? crystal palace Sunderland Derby County Oldham Athletic Show 6.Which team won the Premier League title after losing the first two games of the season? Manchester United in 1992-93 Blackburn Rovers in 1994-95 Leicester City in 2015–16 Manchester City in 2011-12 Show 7.Thomas Repka had a terrible start in the Premier League when he moved to West Ham in 2001. What happened to him? He scored an own hat-trick on his Premier League debut. He came on as a substitute, was substituted in the 23rd minute and never played for the club again. He was sent off twice in the first three matches. He was sent off on his debut and then slapped the referee as he left the field, earning him a 10 match ban. Show eight.Which of these clubs won the league title in 2015/16 after losing the first two matches of the season? juventus PSG Leicester City Bayern Munich Show 9.Which manager was appointed by a Premier League club in the summer but sacked in September after his side lost their first four games of the season without scoring a single goal? Bob Bradley Paolo Di Canio Felix Magath Frank de Boer Show ten.Which English team started the season winning just one of their first nine league games but ended it as European champions? Nottingham Forest in 1978-79 Aston Villa in 1981-82 Liverpool in 2004-05 Chelsea in 2011–2012 Show 