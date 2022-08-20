type here...
Sports FOOTBALL Quiz time Test your knowledge of a bad start...
SportsFOOTBALL

Quiz time Test your knowledge of a bad start to the season

By printveela editor

-

8
0
- Advertisment -


one.Manchester United are bottom of the table after two defeats at the start of the season. What happened to United at the start of the 1930/31 season?
2.Which club went 17 games without a win at the start of the Premier League season?
3.Darwin Nunes was sent off on his home debut for Liverpool last week. What other player was also sent off on his home debut for Liverpool in the Premier League?
four.Which club lost their first three Premier League matches last season but won their first two this season?
5.Which Premier League club lost their first seven games of the season but stayed?
6.Which team won the Premier League title after losing the first two games of the season?
7.Thomas Repka had a terrible start in the Premier League when he moved to West Ham in 2001. What happened to him?
eight.Which of these clubs won the league title in 2015/16 after losing the first two matches of the season?
9.Which manager was appointed by a Premier League club in the summer but sacked in September after his side lost their first four games of the season without scoring a single goal?
ten.Which English team started the season winning just one of their first nine league games but ended it as European champions?



Previous articleFamily doctor talks about the system as he closes Summerside dispensary for 2 weeks
Next articleGeorgia Election Law Provisions Destroyed by Democrats, Allowed to Stand Midterm Amid Legal Challenges

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Caitlin Armstrong trial: Austin lawyers seek gag order as defense blasts ‘biased and flawed investigation’

off Video Fox News Flash August 19 Top Stories Here are the...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Sen. McConnell is aiming to ‘wake people up’ with the threat that the GOP could lose the Senate. Grassley said

closer Video Sen. McConnell is aiming to 'wake people up' with the...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Transgender golfer looks at LPGA Tour card at Stage I of Qualifying School

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Rashford went from star striker to chugging workhorse

"Dyou run too much,” Louis van Gaal told Marcus Rashford. It was at half time in Manchester...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

FOOTBALL

Rashford went from star striker to chugging workhorse

"Dyou run too much,” Louis van Gaal told...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Chelsea Tuchel suspended for one match

Chelsea signed Cesare Casadei from Internazionale for £12m...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Match Previews Latest Team News & Lineup Predictions

Bournemouth - ArsenalSaturday 17:30 Sky Sports Premier League...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Spacey Cale Saints target WSL as amazing growth continues

MArianna Spacey-Kale discusses ceilings and the thrill of...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News