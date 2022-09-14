new You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jimmy Kimmel faced backlash after some viewers took issue with a controversial stunt he pulled during Quinta Brunson. Emmy Awards Monday night’s acceptance speech.

Kimmel, 54, and Will Arnett, 52, who are the presenters of the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series award, kicked off their segment a bit, joking that the TV host had passed out and the actor pulled Kimmel up on stage by his ankles. He came out after “getting into skinny margaritas” backstage after losing in his own category.

Brunson, 32, had to climb over Kimmel’s body to get the microphone, pretending to be in a coma while lying on the floor when she took the stage to accept her award after Arnett announced her as the winner.

“Jimmy, wake up, I won…Jimmy?” Although Brunson gave her thumbs up, he said she leaned over him as he committed to the move

EMMYS 2022: Complete list of winners

Kimmel continued to lay at Brunson’s feet throughout her acceptance speech, thanking her cast, crew and family before she walked off stage.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host’s antics sparked controversy online, with social media users blaming Kimmel for stealing the spotlight from Brunson’s big moment.

However, the star, writer and creator of the ABC series responded nonchalantly when a reporter asked her about the incident at her post-awards press conference.

“I knew Jimmy Kimmel, and I thought that bit didn’t bother me that much,” she said.

“I don’t know what the internet will think,” she added. “I don’t know, I know him. And honestly, Jimmy gave me my first big late-night spot.” Kimmel was “one of the first people” to see “Abbott Elementary,” she said.

“He Instagram-messaged me that he saw this comedy and it’s one of the greatest comedies of all-time, and he’s so excited that it’s going to be on ABC,” Brunson said.

“So I think, in that moment, I’m so happy to have Jimmy there. I think of him as one of the godfathers of comedy. I’m a huge fan. Will Arnett So I’m wrapped up in the moment.”

“I don’t know, tomorrow, maybe I’ll be mad at him,” she continued.

“I’m going to be on his show on Wednesday, so I’m going to punch him in the face,” she joked. “I don’t know, we’ll see what happens.”

Many online users disagreed with the bit as they took to social media to blast Kimmel as “rude”, “disrespectful” and a “sore loser”.

Some critics accused the creator of “The Man Show” of having “white male privilege” after the stunt.

One Twitter user wrote, “Can someone tell @jimmykimmel, the human embodiment of white male privilege, that he doesn’t deserve to take up *all* the space – especially when that space belongs to @quintabrunson, who he literally had to navigate around. Accept her historical Emmy.

“If #QuintaBrunson #stepped on Jimmy Kimmel who literally caught her eye on the day she won an Emmy, it wouldn’t be a metaphor for what WOC meant. [woman of color] I don’t know what’s in the white man’s world,” fumed another.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

However, some users insisted that the planned skit would happen regardless of who won the award.

“Abbott Elementary” It has won a total of three Emmy Awards. In addition to Outstanding Writing, the sitcom won for Outstanding Casting in a Comedy Series and Sheryl Lee Ralph received a nod for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Brunson became the third black writer and the second black woman to win for Best Writing. The show’s second season premieres September 21 on ABC.

Kimmel’s show was nominated for Outstanding Talk Series but lost to “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.” The former “Win Ben Stein’s Money” host has been nominated for 18 Emmys and won twice.

The 74th Annual Emmy Awards took place on September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. After the ceremony, Brunson and Kimmel poked fun at the controversy.

In a photo of the two at the Governors Ball, Brunson flashed a triumphant smile as she held her Emmy award up to Kimmel’s face.