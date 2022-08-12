Quilters from coast to coast hold a rally to make blankets for London, Ontario, women fleeing homelessness.

A fabric store in central London, Ontario has brought together quilters from across Canada to sew quilts for women in a southwestern Ontario city who are escaping homelessness.

Stache Fabric & Notions launched the project in honor of its fifth birthday in July – and distributed quilt sets to more than 85 eager quilters – with some mailing requests as far as New Brunswick and British Columbia.

They expected to make three quilts, but received enough blocks or squares to make 14. The quilts will be donated through My Sisters’ Place, a women’s trust center.

“Blankets and quilts symbolize warmth. They are like a big hug,” says Michaelanne Hathaway, owner of Stache, who grew up in central London.

“I think that’s what we wanted to give to the women at My Sisters’ Place, a quilting community that brings other women together and helps them through their tough times,” Hathaway said.

Hathaway was inspired to launch a quilt project to celebrate the store’s fifth anniversary in central London. (Michelle Bot/CBC) Most of Stache’s clients are women, so it felt right to come together to support other women, Hathaway said. The blankets will be a housewarming gift when women who used to be homeless get a place to live.

“Sense of community”

“I think it will give them a sense of community,” said Rose Whalen, bandleader for My Sisters’ Place. “It will be a pleasure for them to return to their new home with them.

“This quilt project was just amazing – and how much heart goes into each piece.”

My Sisters’ Place supports women struggling with mental health, addiction, homelessness and domestic violence. The trust center depends on donations and fundraising for 80 percent of its budget, Whalen said. It is administered by the Canadian Mental Health Association and the Thames Valley Addiction and Mental Health Services.

According to her, the Blanket project is an example of “women supporting women”.

Blankets are made of turquoise, orange and white fabrics. Over 85 quilting kits have been issued and enough has been returned to make 14 quilts, which are expected to be ready by the end of September. (Michelle Bot/CBC)

Ann Lyons, a quiltmaker who works for Stache, said she sees so much need in the community that she will do everything in her power to help.

“Quilting is a generous lot,” said Lyons, who has been quilting for about 40 years. She is one of the volunteers sewing the quilt blocks together piece by piece. Lyons estimates that each quilt takes about 20 hours of labor to create from start to finish.

When her husband had COVID-19 and she was in isolation, she spent hours sewing in her basement—creating five quilts in one week.

“It gave me something to do,” Lyons said. “I was happy to sit and do it while I was stuck at home.”

Blankets should be ready by the end of September

Quilted fabric colors include teal, orange and white, the official colors of Stache. The quilt blocks have been brought back in a variety of patterns, from contemporary to traditional to artistic, according to Hathaway. It takes 12 quilt blocks to make one duvet cover.

Volunteers sew the quilts piece by piece at every step of the process, from assembling the top of the quilt to pinning the edges. Hathaway hopes the blankets will be ready by the end of September, in time for the cold.

“My heart is full and I am very excited,” she said.

“We wanted to make happy blankets, comfy blankets, bright blankets, and I think we got it.”