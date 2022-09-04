Quiet withdrawal, real withdrawal, unionization – what else do American workers do?

Enlarge this image switch title Andrea Reno/AFP via Getty Images

How we work, when we work, how much we work, everything is changing on a scale not seen in decades.

The pandemic has reimagined jobs and changed workers. The number of vacancies right now exceeds the number of people looking for work by almost twice.

Last year saw a record churn of workers and companies say they are still short on hiring. Millions of people have redefined what kind of work they are willing to do for what pay or benefits and in what environment.

Here is a snapshot of what happens to American workers on Labor Day.

Jobs are up and workers are still laying off

Despite inflation and the economic downturn, the labor market remains tight. Employers continued to add jobs throughout the summer, especially in the food and retail industries. Layoffs have been limited to sectors of the economy — tech, crypto, home buying — and to individual companies like the beleaguered Bed Bath & Beyond.

Most employers prefer to retain employees. Too many have struggled with shortages, with more than 4 million people leaving their jobs every month last year, the highest number in decades.

It’s not just about money, it’s about the well-being of employees

While the millions go, others have felt the courage to fight for change.

From baristas to warehouse workers to frontline nurses, more workers are making allegations of unfair labor practices against their employers or organizing strikes and strikes. They are demanding not only higher wages, but better safety and well-being: longer breaks, better paid vacations, more control over their schedules.

Office culture has also changed. Just over a third of workers visited offices in New York, Philadelphia, Washington and San Francisco in late August, according to Kastle Systems, which tracks office card swiping. At Apple, JP Morgan, Washington Post and other companies the workers retreated about how they need to go back to the office to be productive.

And the TikTok-fuelled “quiet exit” concept has burst into summer work conversations: the idea of ​​doing the bare minimum at work, skipping the hustle and those super-tasks. A little, as Arianna Huffington, dismayed by the idea, calling it a step towards passing away; while many experts and workers consider the term to be a misnomer, it is better described as setting boundaries for personal time.

America’s biggest brands unite in first unions

Labor organizers announced mid-2022 #hotsummer. The number of petitions to form unions is up nearly 60% from last year, continuing to reverse a long-standing decline in union interest. Many of these workers work in food and retail, coffee shops and nonprofits, media and technology. Labor experts say more women, especially women of color, are taking the lead.

Unions win for the first time in big companies: Amazon and REI in New York, the Apple Store in Maryland, Trader Joe’s in Massachusetts, and MinnesotaChipotle in Michigan and, of course, Starbucks, where more than 200 stores across the country have merged in less than a year.

A union is collective bargaining, but it’s hard to achieve

There are many ways for companies to try to slow down or even abolish the organization of work. A key goal for the new unions is a collective bargaining agreement that sets out their wages, benefits and other requirements. But studies find that when an employer resists, only a small proportion of unionized workers successfully win a contract.

Legal delays galore. Amazon, for example, has been calling for months to reverse a historic union victory at its Staten Island warehouse. Starbucks has already started negotiations with only three of over 200 stores. Both companies have taken the remarkable step of challenging the integrity of the union election process itself.

Union membership remains low, although support is at its highest level in 57 years.

As of early 2022, only about 10% of U.S. workers were unionized. At the same time, the level of public support for trade unions has been growing for more than a decade.

This summer, 71% of Americans told Gallup they approved of unionslevel not seen since 1965. Labor experts say support is even higher among young people, potentially fueling the growth of a new generation of organizers.