type here...
TOP STORIES Quiet withdrawal: a high-profile trend sweeping social media
TOP STORIES

Quiet withdrawal: a high-profile trend sweeping social media

By printveela editor

-

3
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

The #quietquitting hashtag has reached over 100 million views on TikTok so far.

We/Getty Images


hide title

toggle signature

We/Getty Images

The #quietquitting hashtag has reached over 100 million views on TikTok so far.

We/Getty Images

Quiet rejection. It’s a hot topic in the workplace and social media, fueled by a viral TikTok video earlier this summer. So what does this mean?

For some workers, it’s just doing what’s in your job description and nothing more. For others, it’s about setting boundaries and focusing on work-life balance.

Retirement doesn’t really mean quitting your job. But as workplace culture has changed during the pandemic, many people are re-evaluating their relationship with work and trying to find the right balance between their work and personal lives.

We’re talking to Robin Garrett, CEO of leadership firm Beamably, and Jhani Carter, CEO and founder of HR Queen, about the silent layoff and its impact on employees and the workplace.

In participating regions, you’ll also hear a local news segment to help you understand what’s going on in your community.

Email us at consider this@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Brianna Scott and Elena Burnett. It was edited by Bridget Kelly and Sarah Handel. Our executive producer is Sami Yenigun.

Previous articleThe Senate confirmed Natalie Waite as Oregon US Attorney
Next articleNorth Carolina 9-year-old battling leukemia raises over $24K for V Foundation for Cancer Research

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

McKenney says Dems are doubling down on policies that hurt ‘forgotten’ working class, ‘putting a knife in that wound’

off Video Labor feels 'forgotten' by Dems' policies: McKenney 'Outnumbered' co-host Kayleigh...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

71 House Democrats Warn Pelosi Against Including Manchin’s Permit Deal in Government Funding Bill

closer Video Problems may arise with Joe Manchin over bill to avoid...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ Pauses Production ‘Out of Respect’ for Queen Elizabeth II

closer Video King Charles III made his first address to the...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

UFC 279: Khamjat Chimaev comes in overweight, fights Nate Diaz

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News