Quiet withdrawal: a high-profile trend sweeping social media

Enlarge this image

Quiet rejection. It’s a hot topic in the workplace and social media, fueled by a viral TikTok video earlier this summer. So what does this mean?

For some workers, it’s just doing what’s in your job description and nothing more. For others, it’s about setting boundaries and focusing on work-life balance.

Retirement doesn’t really mean quitting your job. But as workplace culture has changed during the pandemic, many people are re-evaluating their relationship with work and trying to find the right balance between their work and personal lives.

We’re talking to Robin Garrett, CEO of leadership firm Beamably, and Jhani Carter, CEO and founder of HR Queen, about the silent layoff and its impact on employees and the workplace.

