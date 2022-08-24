‘Quiet exit’ is the latest buzzword to describe job suspension

Coming to work promptly at 17:00, performing only assigned daily tasks, limiting chats with colleagues and not working overtime.

These are hallmarks of “quiet care,” a term coined to describe how people approach their work and professional life in different ways to cope with burnout.

A phrase that isn’t really meant to be retired exploded into the popular lexicon last week when a TikTok video went viral .

“Recently, I learned about this term ‘silent exit’, where you don’t quit your job right away, but give up on the idea of ​​going above and beyond,” creator Zaid Khan said in the video, which has since amassed 3.4 million views. Views.

This phrase is also heard. While the words “quiet quitting” evoke an image of a slacker or slacker to some, others say it frees up time to spend with family and friends or take care of yourself.

In short, this is a new commitment to life outside of the workplace. But there is a harsher reality behind this trend.

Employees want to be fairly compensated for extra time and work, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbates burnout and mental health issues. Experts say the ball is in the hands of employers, managers and executives.

New buzzword, same meaning

While the term “silent quitting” may be a new invention, the mentality behind it is not. The phrase “work by rule,” for example, describes a labor activity in which workers strictly perform the work stipulated by their contract without taking on additional work.

Meanwhile, the pejorative “retired on the spot” — or RIP — suggests that the worker mails him in, doing just the bare minimum to avoid being fired while he waits to retire.

“I kind of chuckle about it because it’s common sense to me,” said Sarrose Werner, a retired St. John tax examiner who “quietly retired” about 30 years ago.

Sarrose Werner, a retired St. John tax examiner, decided to quit her job in her 30s after a 50-60-hour work week left her mentally exhausted. (Sarrose Werner)

“I’ve seen first hand that… constantly striving for more and more can earn you a few extra dollars if you’re paid by the hour, but it doesn’t necessarily earn you the loyalty of your employer,” Werner said.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic sparked a major “Great Retirement” economic movement, with people quitting jobs or changing careers en masse as they reassessed their attitude towards work during a life-changing health crisis.

BUT May 2022 Survey RBC Insurance estimated that more than a third of newly retired Canadians aged 55-75 retired earlier than planned. Another third chose to retire early because of the pandemic.

While Statistics Canada reported in March that the Great Retirement has not actually started in this country, the agency said that in the third quarter of 2021, the number of vacancies increased by 60 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Both the quiet exit and The Great Retirement point to a marked cultural shift since the early to mid-2010s, when “hustle culture” paved the way for “grinding” and “girl bosses”—ideas that prioritized work over everything else. but the belief that such efforts make employees more desirable to managers, helping them climb the corporate ladder faster and earn more income.

WATCH | Canadians are changing careers due to the pandemic:

Pandemic burnout prompts workers to rethink their careers Duration 4:28 From working long hours to battling Zoom fatigue, many people have experienced burnout during the course of the pandemic. As a result, many of them are re-evaluating their careers, putting their mental health above everything else.

As the pandemic enters its third year, experts say telecommuting and hybrid models are here to stay, and employees are overestimating how much time they spend commuting, working overtime and typically investing in low-paying, low-remuneration jobs.

“What I think is often happening is that people — especially young people — are taking on more transactional work,” said Tim Magwood, CEO of 1-DEGREE/Shift, a Toronto-based HR consulting firm.

“So it’s only about work and pay, and there is no real training,” he said. “No real purpose.”

Most employees have seen themselves “working on systems” that don’t encourage them to consistently do their best, says Karen K. Ho, a freelance business and cultural reporter based in Richmond Hill, Ontario.

“The hustle culture has repeatedly shown to be beneficial only to corporations and their managers through bonuses, through increased productivity, through increased revenue and profits, and the like,” Ho said.

Employees who deliver performance improvements at a lower level earn the same amount of money, she says, while being told that “the baseline for meeting expectations is exceeding expectations.”

Responsibility lies with employers

Some companies require employees to return to work in the office, which in itself be the subject of a dispute. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, for example, made headlines in June when he told company employees they had to go back to the office or they would lose their jobs.

“We have seen that people can work productively from home,” Ho said. “We’ve seen that it’s beneficial for many people who are neurodivergent, have a disability, or even have caregiving responsibilities, whether they’re older adults like parents or young children.”

Werner, who decided to cut her expenses in her 30s after a 50- to 60-hour work week made her mentally sluggish, said an employer once suggested she cycle to work rather than walk so she could work more. hours.

“It was long before anyone talked about work [and] used the term “work-life balance,” she said.

The term “silent care” has also drawn criticism, even from those who generally support the idea behind it, because it suggests the employee is failing, not the employer.

Quietly quitting smoking is a misnomer, Ho says: It doesn’t take into account the fact that people are keeping track of their grocery bills, fuel prices and housing prices are rising, often without even a pay rise, she said.

“You literally stagnate because you don’t make more money, you don’t get promotions — and that’s why so many people quit their jobs,” she said.

The term “quiet exit” has drawn criticism even from those who generally support the idea behind it, because it suggests the employee is failing, not the employer. (Presented by the Lawson Health Research Institute)

Some employees advocate for policies, benefits, and working conditions that strengthen work-life balance. During the pandemic, advocates in Ontario lobbied for a “right to shutdown” bill. Currently, current legislation requires most employers to have a written policy that describes how employees can be fired after hours.

But critics say it doesn’t work the way it should, with a clear loophole that allows employers to capitalize on vaguely wording their policies.

There is a rude awakening in store for executives who expect employees to meet tough work ethic standards after a pandemic-induced shift in the workplace, Magwood said.

“We really need to adapt and the one-size-fits-all approach no longer works,” he said.

Werner agrees that the pandemic has given people the opportunity to rethink their lives.

“The baby boomer generation is retiring and fewer workers can take their place,” she said. “I think young people are smart enough to understand that it puts their work first and gives them a little more freedom of choice.”