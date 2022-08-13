Quidditch is renamed. But the sport will never lose its magic, players say

The word most often used to describe actual Quidditch games is “chaos,” according to a man who oversees much of his game in Canada.

The sport began in 2005 when two college students decided to watch the magical game described in JK Rowling’s Harry Potter books come to life. But while Harry Potter and his classmates soared through the air on flying broomsticks, the real players stay firmly on the ground, “riding” three-foot PVC pipes.

“Bouncers fly through the air. People are pushed into each other. Yes, it’s a chaotic game,” said Yara Kodershah, chief executive of Quidditch Canada. Day 6 Guest host Saroja Coelho.

But for many players around the world, including in Canada, Quidditch is no longer Quidditch.

The sport’s three governing bodies recently announced that they were officially changing its name to quadball, both for trademark reasons and a desire to distance itself from Harry Potter author JK Rowling in light of her controversial comments in recent years.

Yara Kodershah, chief executive of Quidditch Canada, said the “continued transphobia” that Rowling has displayed in recent years “really goes against our own values ​​as an organization.” (Presented by Yara Kodershah)

The name of the sport will change in 2023

Warner Bros., the studio behind the Harry Potter films, owns the trademark for the word “Quidditch”, which has limited the sport’s ability to expand or pursue “sponsorship and broadcast opportunities” according to Major League Quadball (MLQ) and US Quadball (USQ). ).

Moreover, LGBTQ rights organizations have accused Rowling of being transphobic following a series of inflammatory statements about gender identity that the leagues say conflict with Quidditch’s “reputation as one of the world’s most progressive sports in terms of gender equality and inclusiveness.”

Quidditch Canada says it “strongly supports” this decision by the other governing bodies and has announced that it will also be seeking a name change from January 2023.

He noted Rowling’s “continued anti-transgender rhetoric” as an impetus for change, as well as claims by indigenous scholars of the cultural appropriation of Rowling’s writings.

While Quidditch involves broomstick flying and enchanted balls, real-life players have straddled PVC pipes while chasing bouncers. (Joseph Verschuren)

“There is a constant transphobia that has been expressed in JK Rowling’s comments over the years. […] it really goes against our own values ​​as an organization,” Kodershah Coelho said.

“I would argue that when these statements became popular, there was actually an unbridgeable chasm between our sport and her stories.”

“Anger and Contempt” to Rowling’s Remarks

Michael Howard, head coach of Canada’s Quidditch team, said there has long been “anger and contempt” in the Quidditch community at Rowling’s statements.

“There is a sense of liberation that this community, which has been a very welcoming environment, especially in the world of sports, can move away from that,” he said.

Michael Howard, head coach of Canada’s Quidditch team, said the “anger and contempt” over JK Rowling’s controversial statements has long been present in the Quidditch community. (Presented by Michael Howard)

The International Quadball Association (IQA) has worked to affirm gender inclusiveness with an official “gender rule” that says a team cannot field more than four players who identify as the same gender at the same time.

In total, each team has six or seven players on the field, depending on the phase of the game. According to Kodershah, this rule applies depending on which gender the players name.

“It has nothing to do with the assigned gender, it has nothing to do with their physical body. It has nothing to do with how people identify themselves,” Kodershah said.

“This rule has allowed us to make a sport specifically for transgender, non-binary and gender non-conforming people.”

The approach to gender in Quidditch – or quadball – is part of a growing movement in the sport to address gender more inclusively.

Howard acknowledges that an inclusive gender rule in the sport could end up being a hindrance to Quidditch. participating in international sporting events such as the Olympic Games.

Players take part in an Eastern Division Quidditch game in Ottawa in 2021. (Joseph Verschuren)

But he suggests that governing bodies such as the International Olympic Committee should rethink their gender rules.

“I’m excited to see the rise in co-ed sports and to see events with less rigid gender categories,” he said. “But before that, a lot of things need to change. [quidditch at the Olympics] happens”.

A sport like no other

Middlebury College students Xander Manshel and Alex Benepe were the ones who originally adapted Quidditch for real life play. They were curious to see how the magical game described in JK Rowling’s Harry Potter books would play out in real life.

The sport initially spread across college campuses, but as its popularity grew, high-level leagues, national teams, and governing bodies were created. According to the IQA, “nearly 600 teams from 40 countries” play Quidditch today.

Howard says that while “most people consider it a real-time role-playing game, [quidditch is] a real sport that requires athleticism.

“From the first open practice, I fell in love with the chaotic nature of the sport and have been playing ever since,” he said.

Written and produced by Miki Edwards.