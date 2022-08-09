Questions about the Mar-a-Lago search? Here’s how warrants, subpoenas and grand juries work

The FBI’s execution of a search warrant Monday at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida has raised questions about the methods federal law enforcement officials use in their investigations.

Here are the answers.

How do federal search warrants work?

The Fourth Amendment to the US Constitution protects against unreasonable search and seizure. However, federal law enforcement officials may seek a search warrant if they believe the criminal evidence they seek can be moved, hidden, altered, or destroyed if they use less intrusive measures to obtain it.

First, they must swear, under oath, a series of facts in an affidavit to a federal magistrate judge or district court judge in the area in which the warrant is to be served. The application must show “probable cause” that a crime has been committed and that evidence of the crime is likely to be found at the location.

In this case, the warrant could have been approved by a judge in Washington, D.C., because the FBI’s investigation is supposed to focus on classified White House documents, said John Coffey, a professor at Columbia Law School.

Search warrant applications limit searches to specific evidence—a safeguard intended to prevent investigators from conducting overly broad searches.

A search warrant is not an indication that someone is guilty.

FBI agents seeking search warrants involving high-level officials will consult with federal prosecutors before proceeding.

“For someone like a former president, it’s very likely that investigators will review a search warrant application at the highest level of the Justice Department,” said Stephen Saltzberg, a law professor at George Washington University and a former US deputy assistant attorney general. .

Search warrants are secret until federal investigators execute them. And they cannot be challenged by the person whose house, business or other place is searched.

“It can be a complete surprise,” Saltzberg said. “It usually is.”

After a warrant is executed, investigators must file a document with the court that lists every piece of evidence seized. They must also leave a seizure list at the location where the search was conducted.

A search warrant can later be challenged in court if there is evidence that investigators failed to meet the requirement of probable cause or otherwise misled the judge who granted the warrant.

In a federal indictment unsealed earlier this month, federal prosecutors accused members of the Louisville Metro Police Department of falsifying affidavits. Breona applied for a search warrant for Taylor’s homer, who was shot and killed by officers executing the warrant.

Such allegations of law enforcement misconduct “are very rare, but they do happen,” Saltzberg said.

What is a subpoena?

Federal law enforcement officials issue subpoenas—legal demands for evidence—when there is little likelihood that the material will be destroyed or hidden.

Unlike a search warrant, a person served with a subpoena can petition the court to quash the demand because it is too intrusive or burdensome to provide the information being sought.

There has been no public indication that Trump was subpoenaed for the material seized by FBI agents during Monday’s search. NYU Law School Professor and Robert S. Andrew Weissman, a former chief prosecutor in Mueller’s special counsel’s office, said US Attorney General Merrick Garland is likely to ask FBI investigators why search warrants and subpoenas are not necessary for the material sought from Trump.

“He must have gotten a really compelling answer that there was a fear that the material wouldn’t be provided in response to the subpoena,” Weissman said.

Attorneys representing Trump have filed court challenges to numerous subpoenas. It contained legal demands by a congressional committee and the New York attorney general’s office for Trump’s financial and business records.

a A New York court has ordered Trump to pay a contempt fine After he failed to comply with the Attorney General’s subpoena. The court then set aside the contempt judgment.

How does a federal grand jury work?

The US The Fifth Amendment to the Constitution provides that no one “shall be held to answer for a capital or otherwise infamous crime” without a vote by a grand jury.

If federal investigators gather enough evidence to proceed with a criminal case against Trump in court, the former president will be charged in a federal grand jury indictment. There has been no public indication that such a case is imminent.

Prospective grand jurors are called to court to serve on panels for various periods of time. A grand jury consists of 23 people, and a vote of 12 members is required to charge someone with a federal crime.

Grand juries have the authority to issue subpoenas that require testimony by certain witnesses. Successful challenges to such grand jury subpoenas are rare, Saltzberg said.

Prosecutors typically question witnesses who appear before a grand jury. Grand jurors themselves may participate in the inquiry.

Grand jury proceedings are secret. But witnesses who testify before panels are not prohibited from discussing their testimony.

“A grand jury can gather a lot of information before anyone knows about the proceedings,” Saltzberg said. “It’s an extremely powerful investigative tool.”