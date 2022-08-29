Questions about Rogers shutdown can be asked at Shaw merger hearing, Competition Tribunal rules

The Canadian Competition Court ruled that the outage to Rogers Communications Inc. July 8 are related to the upcoming takeover hearing by telecommunications giant Shaw Communications Inc. for 26 billion dollars.

The decision was made on Friday after Rogers and the competition commissioner heard material on the matter.

The case document on the Competition Tribunal’s website states that “issues related to network outages are relevant under the pleadings in this proceeding.”

The Tribunal was strongly opposed to the takeover of Shaw by Rogers, as it could reduce competition. CBC News contacted the regulator to request more information about Friday’s ruling.

“It could have implications for regulators. I don’t think it will matter overall,” said Patrick Horan, portfolio manager at Agilith Capital, adding that the regulator could use the glitch to solidify its position against Rogers and ask for more concessions during the merger hearing.

“This is just part of the negotiation game,” he said. “That’s how I see it… I think that as a good negotiator, you just don’t let anything go for free. You want to build something and want to get something in return or reserve it in case it might be useful later.”

The decision was made after Rogers committed to modernize

The outage has affected millions of Canadians, and to ensure it doesn’t happen again, Rogers will provide $10 billion over three years to upgrade the network and spend $150 million on consumer loans.

The decision comes after Rogers released a promotional video last week showing what he’s doing to win back the trust of Canadians.

In a separate court filing filed Aug. 15 and released Monday, the tribunal says the proposed sale of Shaw’s wireless operator Freedom Mobile to Quebecor Inc.’s Videotron Ltd. is not an “effective remedy” because it “cannot eliminate the significant reduction and prevention of competition” that the transaction may cause.

Rogers intends to sell Freedom to Quebecor for $2.85 billion in the hope that the move will assuage federal regulators’ concerns about a proposed takeover of Shaw.

IN THE PHOTOS | What the Rogers shutdown looked like on July 8: