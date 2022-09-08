Queen’s Music Masters: Chronology

Written by Katherine McClelland

As the longest-reigning and longest-lived British monarch in history, Queen Elizabeth’s legacy is far-reaching. Reflecting on her life, one must admire her many achievements: she served in the army as a driver and mechanic during World War II; all her life she was a supporter of interfaith relations and respect for all religions; she was the first British monarch to visit Ireland; she joined Facebook in 2010 and used her smartphone to text her grandchildren; she was protecting the corgis.

Less visible, but nonetheless important, was her appointment of several of the Queen’s Music Masters, a position created in 1626 by Charles I to add pomp and solemnity to royal occasions such as weddings, funerals, coronations and anniversaries. This honorary appointment continues to this day, and although there are no fixed responsibilities, most of the 21 masters who have served the British monarchy so far have been distinguished composers who have created new music for royal occasions.

During the 96 years of Queen Elizabeth’s life, she met seven different masters of music, five of whom served during her reign. Learn about them below, in chronological order.

1924-34: Edward Elgar

When Elizabeth was born in 1926, her uncle, Edward VII, was King and Edward Elgar was Master of the Royal Music. Elgar composed his famous “Pomp and Solemnity” and “Imperial March” marches long before his appointment, but these ceremonial compositions proved him fit for a royal position. In fact, Elgar wrote very little music for the king. His main contribution was to reorganize the music library, and during his tenure, the archaic “k” was dropped from the job title. In 1931, Elgar wrote a “Children’s Suite” dedicated to “their Royal Highnesses the Duchess of York and the Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret Rose”.

1934-41: Henry Walford Davies

Elgar’s successor was an organist, choirmaster and teacher, but Walford Davies was best known as the host of a popular BBC radio program called Music and the regular listener. His tenure as Master of the Royal Music coincided with great royal upheavals – the death of King George V, the abdication of King Edward VIII and the coronation of George VI in 1937. Princess Elizabeth and her sister attended their father’s coronation and listened to the choir singing. Davies’ anthem “Confortare: be strong and play a man”. According to the newsreel below, “they enjoyed every minute of the ceremony with childlike amazement.”

1942-52: Arnold Bucks

While King Edward VIII had to abdicate in order to marry the divorced Wallis Simpson, composer Arnold Bax left his wife and two children for pianist Harriet Cohen in 1918. For over 20 years he maintained a relationship with her and another woman, Mary. Gleaves before he was appointed Master of the Royal Music in 1942. By that time Bax was half retired with a large musical catalog including seven symphonies. His royal works include a fanfare at the royal wedding in 1947 and a short piece for piano and orchestra for Princess Elizabeth’s 21st birthday called morning song.

1953-75: Arthur Bliss

After the coronation of Queen Elizabeth, the position of Arthur Bliss changed to “Queen’s Master of Music”. Bliss was a busy composer and conductor who wrote one of the first successful movie soundtracks. Upcoming Events, adapted by H.G. Wells. His other most popular works are ballet Mat and symphony morning heroesdedicated to the victims of the First World War. Bliss enjoyed the work of a royal composer, composing for many special occasions, including the Prince of Wales’ investiture in 1969.

1975–2003: Malcolm Williamson

When Bliss died in 1975, the choice of his successor was contentious. Malcolm Williamson was born in Australia, making him the first non-British to become a royal composer. The range of his interests was extremely wide. He played the piano in a nightclub, converted to Catholicism, became fascinated with the music of Olivier Messiaen and learned to play the organ. He wrote small operas for young people that encouraged public participation. He taught Scandinavian literature at an Australian university and wrote music incorporating indigenous elements and humanitarian causes.

But his tenure as Queen’s Master of Music got off to an unfortunate start when Williamson was unable to complete the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Symphony in time for a performance. The incident had a lasting effect on his career: according to Williamson’s 2003 obituary in The Daily Telegraph, “when royal displeasure leaked out, he found himself cold-blooded by the music establishment”. He was barred from some high-profile royal events such as the wedding of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana.

Williamson’s outrageous behavior may have had as much to do with royal displeasure. There are stories about how he appeared before the queen in a caftan or stupid hat, about his neglect of basic hygiene, about his open bisexuality and about his constant struggle with alcohol.

Williamson compiled a short list of royal compositions including Mass of Christ the King for the Queen’s Silver Jubilee and Songs for the Royal Baby for Prince Harry in 1985.

2004-14: Peter Maxwell Davies

According to a royal press release, following Williamson’s questionable tenure as the Queen’s Master of Music, the post was changed from a life appointment to a 10-year term, “enabling more composers to fill this honorary position”. Peter Maxwell Davies was very surprised by his appointment because he thought he had a reputation as an avant-garde, maverick, and anti-establishmentist.

In 2005, Davis was asked by Royal Insight about his idea of ​​a job description. He replied, “Be open to all possibilities. Make big musical gestures. Get ready to get close.” Davies did the intimate part of the job, writing a Christmas carol for the Queen every year. On a larger scale, he was involved in the creation of the Royal Medal of Music, an award given annually to someone who has had a major impact on British musical life.

Davies celebrated the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee with his own musical milestone by dedicating his Symphony No. 9 to the Queen. It was premiered on 9 June 2012 at the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic in a program that also included Benjamin Britten’s National Anthem and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9.

He died in March 2016.

2014-present: Judith Weir

The first woman in this position, Judith Weir, told Guardian after her appointment, she intended to use her influence to improve the state of music education.

“There was a great sentence in the appointment letter,” she told The Guardian, “something along the lines of: ‘The Queen would like the position of Queen’s Master of Music to be for the enjoyment and openness of music in the country.’ So that’s a very broad description and they said it’s entirely up to whoever is doing it to make it theirs.”

In 2016, Weir composed “I love everything beautifulto celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s 90th birthday. For the centenary of Armistice Day at Westminster Abbey on 11 November 2018, Weir was commissioned to write a new anthem. “The True Light” was performed for the first time by the Westminster Abbey Choir, conducted by James O’Donnell, organist and master choristers.

Weir’s tenure in this post will last until 2024.