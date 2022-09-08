Queen in Canada: 22 visits during her reign

The Queen, who died Thursday at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, has made 22 official visits to Canada since her accession to the throne in 1952. The first time she was here as queen was in 1957, the last time in 2010. Over the years, she visited all the provinces. and territory.

Here are some highlights from those visits.

1957: First visit, first live TV appearance.

Prince Philip accompanied Elizabeth on her first official visit as queen to Canada. The couple had come here earlier in 1951 when Elizabeth was a princess.

They spent four days in Ottawa and the Queen became the first reigning monarch to open the Canadian Parliament.

WATCH | Queen Elizabeth opens parliament in Ottawa:

The Queen opens the Parliament of Canada Duration 0:29 The Queen was the first sitting monarch, opening the Parliament of Canada in 1957.

She delivered a speech from the throne in the 23rd Parliament on 14 October.

WATCH | Full speech from the throne:

Queen Elizabeth: Opening of Parliament in 1957. Duration 10:31 For the first time, the sovereign opens the Canadian Parliament. (The footage is in black and white.)

She also delivered a televised address, the first live, during which she praised Canada’s population growth and strong currency.

The address was one of the first examples of how the monarchy adapted new technology during its reign. As communications evolved, attention continued to be on the Queen’s first forays into new platforms like Twitter or Instagram.

Queen Elizabeth delivered a televised address to Canadians on July 1, 1959. (CBC Television Special / CBC Archives)

1964: An angry reception in Quebec

The Queen and Prince Philip visited Charlottetown, Quebec and Ottawa.

The Prime Minister invited her to the centenary of the two pre-Confederate conferences of 1864 in Charlottetown and Quebec. Elizabeth received a warm welcome in Charlottetown, but when she reached Quebec she was greeted by anti-monarchist and separatist protesters.

WATCH | Protesters greet Queen Elizabeth:

Protests welcome the Queen in Quebec Duration 0:15 Protesters cheered the Queen during her 1964 visit to Quebec and the police responded.

Quebec’s relationship with the monarchy has not always been strained. When the Queen’s father, King George VI, and his wife, Queen Elizabeth, visited the country in 1939, they received a warm welcome as Canadians rallied in support of the war effort.

But the emergence of Quebec nationalism and the Quiet Revolution led to a separatist movement that was essentially republican.

WATCH | CBC journalists Knowlton Nash and William Depot recount the incident on the evening news:

Queen’s visit to Quebec marred by violence Duration 2:02 Journalists Norman Depot and Knowlton Nash discuss the events of October 10, 1964.

However, after her departure from Ottawa, things were very different, as almost 1,500 well-wishers came to see her off (Philip had left a few hours earlier).

WATCH | Queen Elizabeth leaves Canada after a visit in 1964:

The Queen leaving after visiting Canada in 1964 Duration 2:16 Well-wishers gather to watch the official departure ceremony at Ottawa Aplans Airport.

1967: Centenary and huge cake

1967 was a significant year for Canada. The country was celebrating its centenary and the Queen attended the celebrations on Parliament Hill.

Queen Elizabeth cuts a nine-foot cake during the centenary celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on July 1, 1967. (Dominion Wide/Library and Archives Canada/C-024559)

She gave a speech that day, describing Canada as “a nation that has grown up and thrives in an atmosphere of freedom, where differences are respected, and where the right of individual men and women to their own salvation has never been long denied.”

You can watch the full speech of that day here. here .

After a stay in Ottawa, the Queen and Prince Philip traveled to Montreal, arriving on July 3 to attend Expo 67.

There were some concerns about how the royal couple would be received in Quebec, given the protests just a few years earlier. But on this visit they received a warm welcome.

They visited the pavilions of Great Britain and Canada, and also examined the entire territory of the Expo mini-rail.

1976: The whole family is rooting for Ann.

If the Montreal Olympics weren’t reason enough for the Queen to visit Canada in 1976, she and her family who accompanied her on the trip received the added bonus of seeing their daughter and sister Anne compete on the British equestrian team.

The royal family was together in Montreal during the 1976 Olympics. From left to right: Prince Philip, Princess Anne, her husband Mark Phillips, Prince Edward, The Queen, Prince Andrew and Prince Charles. (Wally Hayes/Canadian Press)

The visit was notable because it was the only time that all of the Queen’s immediate family were in the country at the same time. Prince Philip and Anna’s brothers Charles, Andrew and Edward were also there to cheer Anna on.

WATCH | Queen Elizabeth opens the Montreal Olympics:

The Queen opens the 1976 Olympics. Duration 0:19 The Queen declares the Montreal Summer Olympics open in July 1976.

During this trip, the Queen also visited New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

1982: The Constitution and the mysterious giggle

The Queen returned to Canada in 1982 to proclaim the Constitution. Approximately 32,000 people walked out in the rain in Ottawa on April 17, 1982 for a ceremony on Parliament Hill.

And there was a memorable moment during the ceremony that was not reported until years later. While signing the document after the Queen, Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau broke the tip of his pen. When the Minister of Justice, Jean Chrétien, went to sign it, he could not and said “Merde”, which made the Queen laugh. He was forced to reach for the second handle.

WATCH | The signing ceremony for the proclamation of the Constitution (the moment of the queen’s laughter starts at approximately the 1:56 mark):

The Queen proclaims the Constitutional Act Duration 2:42 On April 17, 1982, the Queen signed Canada’s constitutional declaration severing Canada’s colonial ties with Britain.

After the signing, the Queen gave a speech in which she stated: “Today I proclaimed this new Constitution, which is finally truly Canadian. For me, as Queen of Canada, there could be no better time to reaffirm my boundless confidence in the future. this beautiful country.”

WATCH | Queen’s full speech:

The Queen’s speech after the promulgation of the Constitution Act Duration 12:48 The Queen gives a speech in Ottawa on April 17, 1982 after the adoption of the constitution, speaking of Canada’s limitless future.

2002: Golden Jubilee with a twist

Her visit to Canada in 2002 was part of the celebrations for the Queen’s 50th birthday as monarch.

Elizabeth came to Canada as part of her Golden Jubilee tour, during which she also visited New Zealand, Australia and Jamaica, and thanked Canadians for their “loyalty, support and support” during her reign.

But there was some controversy over the Deputy Prime Minister of Canada, who was assigned to accompany her to Ottawa during the visit.

John Manley said he hoped to see the end of the monarchy in Canada after the reign of Elizabeth.

WATCH | The Queen presents the RCMP horse after the Music Ride performance:

The queen gives the RCMP a horse Duration 1:00 The Queen introduces the RCMP horse during her visit to Ottawa in 2002, who will be trained to compete in the RCMP Musical Race.

2010: Last visit to a place like “home”.

The Queen’s last visit to Canada took place in 2010. She visited five cities and spent Canada Day in Ottawa along with approximately 100,000 others on Parliament Hill.

“This nation has dedicated itself to being a caring home for its own, a refuge for others, and an example for the world,” she said during the visit.

Elizabeth has visited Canada more times as Queen than any other Commonwealth country. And she called Canada “home” when she arrived in Halifax, a term she used throughout her reign to refer to this country.

WATCH | The Queen’s Last Canada Day Speech from Parliament Hill:

Queen on Canada Day Duration 3:03 The Queen speaks to Canadians on Canada Day 2010.

WATCH | A collection of highlights from the Queen’s visits to Canada from 1957 to 2010:

Queen in Canada 1957-1976 Duration 2:31 Highlights of the Queen’s official visits to Canada from 1957 to 1976.