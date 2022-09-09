New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Queen Elizabeth II She has delivered dozens of Christmas speeches during her 70-year reign, but her last – delivered after the death of her husband Prince Philip in 2021 – was her most personal.

The late monarch delivered a speech almost every year during his reign, which was broadcast nationally on Christmas Day.

Over the years, the queen has used the annual tradition to talk about holiday themes like love and family and to give people hope in times of war and strife. In 2020, she spoke about the coronavirus, honoring healthcare workers and saying that “people have risen to the challenges” of the pandemic.

However, last Christmas, she later opened up about her heartbreak Losing her husband 73 years just months earlier in April.

“Although it was great fun and a good time Merry Christmas to many “It’s hard for those who have lost loved ones,” she began her speech, sitting next to a photo of Philip. “This year, especially, I understand why.”

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the Queen sat alone at Philip’s funeral after he died aged 99 on April 9.

She continued, “In the months since my dear Philip’s death, I have been greatly comforted by the warmth and affection that have poured in from across the country, the Commonwealth and the world – the many tributes to his life and work. His sense of service, intellectual curiosity and ability to squeeze fun out of any situation – are all irrepressible. . . That mischievous, inquiring gleam was brighter at the end, when I first laid eyes on him.”

“But life, of course, consists of final partings and first reunions; and as much as my family and I miss him, I know he wants us to enjoy Christmas,” she said.

She added later in her speech that even though the holiday season “lacks a familiar smile,” their family can still find “the joy of Christmas” through “the eyes of our little ones.”

She also referred to her platinum jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne this year, which she said she hoped would be “an opportunity for people everywhere to feel united and give thanks for the enormous changes of the past seventy years – social, scientific and cultural – and to look forward with confidence. ”

According to the palace, the Queen’s Christmas broadcast “is an intrinsic part of Christmas Day celebrations for many people across the Commonwealth”.

“Each broadcast carefully reflects current issues and concerns and shares the Queen’s reflections on what Christmas means to her and to many of her listeners,” the palace said on its website. “Over the years, the Christmas broadcast has served as a chronicle of the global, national and personal events that have affected The Queen and her audiences.”

The Queen made her first televised address in 1957, telling the nation that she hoped that broadcasting it would make her “Christmas message more personal and direct”.

King Charles III is expected to continue the Christmas tradition started by George V in 1932 this season.